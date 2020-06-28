Louis Lane: Red Bluff Walmart Shooter Named

Tehama County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man, Louis Lane, who they say was involved in a shooting at a Walmart Distribution Center on June 27 in Red Bluff, California which left the shooter and another man dead.

Authorities released the name of the suspect, Louis Lane, at a press conference held on June 28. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston, said Lane, 31, was fired from his job at Walmart last year.

According to Global News, Lane was let go from the distribution center near Red Bluff in February 2019 after failing to show up for work.

Global News reported, “after the shooting, Lane engaged with Red Bluff police officers in the parking lot, where they exchanged 20 to 30 rounds … he was shot by police and pronounced dead at a hospital.”

The man who died has been identified as Martin Haro-Lozano, 45, of Orland, California. CBS San Francisco reported six people in total were initially “transported to local area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.”

Lane Crashed an SUV Into the Building Before Opening Fire

CBS San Francisco said Lane “crashed” an SUV into the distribution center before opening fire with a semi-automatic rifle. A victim struck by the SUV as it drove into the building was being treated at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, along with the other victims who had non-life-threatening injuries, County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said.

Johnston also said “Lane circled the parking lot four times before crashing into the building and opening fire.”

St. Elizabeth Community Hospital spokesperson Allison Hendrickson confirmed four people had been hospitalized.

There were around 200 employees working at the center at the time, and some locked themselves in a room during the shooting, officials said.

The New York Times said Walmart employee Franklin Lister, 51, and “a group of his co-workers had just clocked into their afternoon shifts when an employee ran down the hall shouting: ‘Active gunfire! Active shooter!'”

Walmart Released a Statement Following the Shooting

Walmart also released a statement late June 27 following the incident:

We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our focus is on supporting our associates, as well as their families and co-workers in the facility. This is an active police investigation and we will continue to work with Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and assist in their investigation in any way possible.

The sheriff’s department said in the press release that “video surveillance and witness statements” show Lane “acted alone.”

Dispatchers outlined the details of a report released on June 28 by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Redding Record Searchlight:

At about 3:32 p.m., the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter at a Walmart distribution center off Highway 99 in Red Bluff. Four minutes later, at 3:36 p.m., a Red Bluff police officer arrived on the scene. ‘This solo officer engaged the suspect, later identified as Louis Lane,’ read the report. Lane and the officer shot at each other with ‘numerous’ shots fired. ‘Moments’ later, a second Red Bluff police officer arrived and also engaged Lane, ‘who was still shooting at the first officer on scene,’ according to the report. By 3:38 p.m., six minutes after the initial 911 calls, police had shot Lane. He was medically treated and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the report. While Lane was being taken to a hospital, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a ‘systematic search’ of the scene for additional victims and suspects, of which none were found.

