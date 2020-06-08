Black Man Placed in Headlock at Brooklyn Grocery Store

Video has emerged of a black man being placed in a headlock by a white grocery store owner in Brooklyn, New York, following a series of protests after the death of George Floyd.

The disturbing video was posted to social media including Twitter and Facebook. Viewer discretion is advised:

NEW HIGH-QUALITY VIDEO: This is the same video we posted earlier today. It's even more disturbing in full quality. The @NYPD77Pct is enabling hate and making us less safe! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/r5IUohHiNK — CHTU #CancelRent (@CHTenantUnion) June 8, 2020

In the video, a white man can be seen holding down a black man who is on the floor. The white man has one arm underneath the retrained black man’s arm, and his other arm reaches underneath the man’s neck. Shoppers in the store can be heard objecting in the background.

Another man who has his arm on the shoulder of the man restraining the black shopper is seen at 1:25 with his foot on the restrained man’s arm, and can be heard saying he has “zero tolerance for shoplifters,” but “I don’t see color.”

“We don’t need this because we support the store,” a woman says to the shop assistant.

“Honey, I support everybody in this neighborhood. But when you steal, I have zero tolerance. I don’t see color. You see color, because you’re a f**kin ignorant, you’re an ignorant, stupid fool.”

The incident occurred following the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody after an ex-police officer, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than two minutes.

The video, which was posted by the Crown Heights Tenant Union, was filmed at around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Tenant Union, the man was placed in a “chokehold” by the owner of the store on suspicion of shoplifting.

“The police immediately handcuffed our neighbor without questions. We believe our neighbor was arrested and is currently being held at the 77th Precinct on Utica and Bergen. We call for an immediate mobilization to the 77th Precinct on Utica and Bergen to find our neighbor, and will deliberate next steps there,” the Crown Heights Tenant Union said on Facebook.

The man was released from the 77th precinct shortly after the incident. He was walked home to his family and his shoulder injury was treated by street medics, the Union said.

The Union also said on social media there will be a protest held at 9 a.m. today in front of the grocery store, at Nostrand & St. Johns Place.

Police Were Seen Chasing Protesters and Using Batons Over the Weekend in the Vicinity of the Incident

At least 20 protesters were arrested over the weekend at the intersection of Nostrand Avenue and Montgomery Street in Brooklyn. New York journalist Zach Williams posted video of the moment NYPD hit a man with batons. A man can be seen in the video at 0:12 being hit by an officer with a baton from behind as he runs down the street with the officer in pursuit:

Cops hit a man with batons and shove a reporter after arrests on Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn. Wild pic.twitter.com/BLNvZ1iV7I — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 6, 2020

At least 20 protesters where arrested after office kettled them on Nostrand and Montgomery pic.twitter.com/5AxsrmlIFm — Alejandra O’Connell (@AODNewz) June 6, 2020

Williams posted video of a standoff between police and protesters on Nostrand Ave, with protesters chanting “get out the way, b**ch.”

Standoff on Nostrand ave in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/tJjw9K1im5 — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 6, 2020

