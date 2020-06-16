Warriors PG Endorses Mark Jackson As Coach, Compares Him To Tim Tebow

Mark Jackson has been mentioned as a potential coaching candidate of the Brooklyn Nets.

While the popular potential candidates have been Ty Lue, Jason Kidd, Phil Handy and even San Antonio Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich, Jackson, a Brooklyn native is not highlighted enough.

In three seasons, Jackson, 55, went 121-109 and drafted and helped develop All Stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green before they’d go on to win multiple NBA Finals championships under head coach, Steve Kerr.

During his tenure with the Warriors, Jackson led the Dubs to consecutive NBA Playoffs appearances for the first time in over 20 years.

Although Jackson was fired by the Warriors in 2014, he still has the respect of his player.

Appearing on my Instagram Live #WORDSWITHSCOOP series Presented by Orox Leather, Nate Robinson, one of Jackson’s players in The Bay shared his thoughts on Jackson.

Nate Robinson on the early years in Golden State with Coach Mark Jackson:

“Coach Mark was awesome. One thing I respected about his was that he held everybody accountable for what they did in regards to guys policing themselves and trying to be the best man you could be outside of basketball. I loved that Coach Mark was a pastor. He spoke the Word to us sometimes in practice and gave us scriptures to go out and perform and do it the best we can possibly do, I loved that; that was pretty cool. But he was a player’s coach man, and he believed in his players and he gave me the opportunity when I came in, “Nate you came on my team, you have a clean slate bro. This is my impression of you, show me who you are.” And he gave me the opportunity to show that.”

Nate Robinson on why Mark Jackson is so misunderstood:

“Because he speaks the Word. And they don’t want that. He’s never preached it or ever forced us on it. He just like, when we would leave, he would lead our team in prayer. I don’t see nothing wrong with that. He’s saying a couple of scriptures on timeouts when we’re on TV and he’s trying to give guys some encouragement. I don’t see nothing wrong with that. I don’t understand why they would say that. It’s corny but, it’s really why he hasn’t had a coaching job because of that particular reason and that sucks. Even guys like Tim Tebow. You know Tim Tebow is one of the dopest college football players ever. How you not really give that man and opportunity or real chance because he believes in Christ?… and he takes a knee and prays and you have John 3:16 and Philippians 4:13 visible for people to see. That’s positivity. And why they wouldn’t want that?”



Nate Robinson on what he saw early in Stephen Curry while with the Golden State Warriors:

“Oh yeah! I seen it in him because when he was hurt, he was just down on being hurt. He just really, really wanted to show the world and the people that he could get the job done and he was the guy that people believed in. Every day he was in rehab doing his thing, getting his ankle right, shooting – I’ve never seen him and Klay shoot thousands of shots every single day. They would match each other shot for shot and not miss!… Maybe once each going around. It was pretty cool to watch and knowing that the repetition that he put in is the reason why he’s shooting those shots today.”