Matthew Egan: Man Bloodied Stopping Racist Attack at San Antonio Gym

Matthew Egan is the Texas man who said he was assaulted by a stranger who had been verbally attacking a young woman, described only as a “woman of color,” with racist and sexist remarks. The confrontation happened June 12 at a Life Time Fitness in San Antonio.

Egan explained to Heavy in a phone interview that as he entered the pool area, he heard the man, described as a white man in his 40s, call the young woman a c*nt and tell her, “You don’t even belong in this country.” Egan said he initially tried to diffuse the tension with a joke before the other man became violent. Egan was head-butted in the face three times and suffered a fractured tooth.

Egan said the young woman, who asked not to be identified, was in her early 20s and immigrated to the United States more than a decade ago. She told the San Antonio Express-News that she had never experienced anything like this since moving to the U.S. and was grateful Egan stepped in to defend her. “There were people already there from the beginning who were hearing all of it who didn’t say anything,” she explained to the newspaper. “It made me really happy and it made me feel really great to know that people like him are still there to help.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Man Started Yelling at the Young Woman After She Asked Him to Respect the Gym’s Social Distancing Rules, Egan Claimed

Life Time Fitness has implemented social distancing measures at all of its gyms since reopening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The San Antonio location where this confrontation occurred has limited the number of people allowed in the sauna to four at a time. According to the police report, which was cited by the San Antonio Express-News, the young woman was entering the sauna when the older man “barged in behind her” to bypass the line of people waiting to use it. She asked him to respect the gym rules, which she said prompted the man to start shouting at her.

Egan explained to Heavy that as he arrived at the gym that evening to use the pool, he saw the young woman and the older man having what he described as a “passionate, animated” conversation. Egan described feeling stunned as he heard the man tell the woman, “You dumb c*nt, you don’t even belong in this country.” He said the man was also berating the young woman for trying to “tell him what to do” and that he didn’t have to listen to her because she was not a gym employee.

Egan said that right before he stepped in, he noticed that the young woman was holding her phone up. Egan explained that he wanted to calm the man down while also signaling to the other man that his behavior was being recorded. “I have a big mouth and I always try to diffuse with humor,” Egan explained. “I walked up and said, ‘Are we going to be on YouTube?”

2. Egan Said the Man Threatened to Kill Him & ‘Spewed Hate In Any Direction He Could Think Of’

The attempt at humor fell flat. Egan said the man threatened him and tried to bait him into throwing a punch. “Every time he didn’t like something I said, which was always, he’d come back and get in my face,” Egan explained. “He would say, ‘I’m going to find you. I’m going to come to your house. I’m going to kill you. I’m going to put you in a box, I’m going to put you in the ground.'”

Egan explained that he was responding to the man with comments such as, “It’s 2020, are you really going to behave like this?” and “Do you get your rocks off talking to women like this?” He also expressed amazement that the man was angry over social distancing rules.

Egan said the man hurled multiple insults at him and the young woman. “He’s just so ugly that he just spewed hate in any direction he could think of,” Egan told Heavy. He added that he had no interest in getting into a physical fight with the man because he appeared to be very strong, but he wasn’t going to move. “My thought was to stand between him and her. If he wants to hit me, that’s fine. But better me than her.”

Egan said after the man head-butted him the first time, a Life Time employee called the police while a second worker tried to stand between them. But Egan said the man managed to head-butt him twice more, while engaged in a boxer’s stance, before finally walking away. Egan started bleeding after the third hit. “I was covered in blood.”

According to Egan, a Life Time Fitness employee told him that the gym had video footage of the incident and had saved it. Heavy has reached out to the company to confirm this. The young woman managed to take a picture of the older man. But Egan said because her hands had been shaking so hard, she was able to record only a few seconds of video.

Heavy reached out to the public relations department of the San Antonio PD to request a copy of the police report. We have not yet heard back.

3. The Man From the Gym Identified Himself On Twitter as Tim Kelleher & Claimed Egan’s Story Is Fabricated

Neither the San Antonio Police Department nor Life Time Fitness publicly identified the man Egan had a confrontation with at the gym. But a man named Tim Kelleher identified himself via social media in response to Egan’s posts. Kelleher has accused Egan of fabricating the story. He wrote on Twitter:

Why are you making out you were a hero? You came up to me running your mouth saying give you a reason to beat my ass. You made this totally up and you will be caught and prosecuted for trying to incite racial division and putting myself and my bi racial children in danger.

On Facebook, an account using the name Brian Kelleher has also posted on Egan’s page with accusations that he made everything up. It’s possible that Kelleher used a family member’s account to comment. In those posts, Kelleher denied saying anything about race at the gym. “I have a black witness who was there who said I didn’t utter a word about race or go back to your country!” He also claimed that the entire situation was a “setup.”

Heavy is reaching out to Kelleher via Twitter to ask about learning more about his side of the story.

4. Egan Said It Frustrated Him That None of the Other Witnesses or Staff Members Said Anything As the Confrontation Escalated

Egan expressed frustration that no one else attempted to support him and the young woman as the situation escalated. He told Heavy that when he walked into the pool area, he saw approximately five people in the hot tub and at least two others waiting to use the sauna, in addition to the four other people already in the sauna. Egan said he was disappointed that no one had intervened on the young woman’s behalf before he got there.

“He was really loud. Everybody heard it. They just chose not to get up,” Egan told Heavy. He added that the other witnesses likely felt intimidated by the man, but it also frustrated him that Life Time Fitness didn’t have the staff on hand to deal with a situation like this.

Egan explained that two young male staff members got involved after the man head-butted him the first time; one called the police while the second stood between Egan and the other man. But Egan said neither of them said anything. “They weren’t even trying to calm the guy down.” Egan said he asked them, “Where the hell is the rest of your staff?” Egan added that he had hoped for a greater show of support in order to show the man that there was “strength in numbers.”

Egan told Heavy that since this confrontation happened, he has been praised as a hero but he doesn’t view himself that way. “There’s a fine line between bravery and stupidity. He may have really hurt me.” Egan explained that in hindsight, the “wiser” decision may have been to get the young woman away from the older man and wait for the police to arrive.

Heavy asked Egan what sort of message he hoped to convey in the aftermath of the confrontation at Life Time Fitness, especially in light of the nationwide movement sparked since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Egan responded that he hopes others will be more motivated to defend those who are being wrongly treated and have their back. “Being there for someone as a friend, after the fact, can be just as valuable as standing up in the moment.

“I don’t view anything that I did as heroic. I’m more frustrated that everyone else just sat there and watched. Maybe the guy was just really intimidating to everyone else, I mean he was intimidating to me,” Egan said.

Egan explained that he feels it’s important to empathize with the person who is being targeted because they could be “forever impacted by what happens at that moment. If you have the power to protect somebody from having trauma, if you have the power to reduce someone’s trauma, then stand beside them,” Egan said. “You don’t have to get in a fight. You don’t have to get blooded up. But stand beside the people that are being victimized so they know they’re not alone and they know we’re not all like that.”

Egan added that if confronted with a similar situation in the future, he’d gladly stand up for someone else. “It was nice to see what I would do in that moment,” Egan said. “It’s one thing to retweet Black Lives Matter. It’s another to be tested and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with somebody when they need it.

5. Life Time Fitness Terminated the Man’s Membership & Says the Company Will Cooperate With the Police Investigation

Heavy reached out to Life Time Fitness to confirm whether the man’s membership had been terminated and for additional comment on the incident. We received this statement via email:

We are committed to upholding safe, respectful and family-oriented environments, and take all reported incidents very seriously. Regarding this situation specifically, authorities were called immediately once our team became aware and swift membership actions were taken, including termination. Violence and discrimination of any kind are not and will not be tolerated. In addition to conducting an internal review, we are committed to cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.

Egan told Heavy that as of June 18, a detective had been assigned to the case and Egan plans to go forward with pressing charges. But he says a defense attorney advised him that it could take several weeks before an arrest warrant is issued because police “didn’t catch him in the act.”