WATCH: Merrick, Long Island, BLM Protest Video Goes Viral

A video that shows residents from Merrick, Long Island, screaming at Black Lives Matter protestors has gone viral. While the protestors tried to peacefully walk on June 2, residents shouted obscenities and told them to get out of their town.

“You’re not coming this way. Go three blocks that way,” one person can be heard saying. “Get them the hell out of here,” another person says.

Community members here in Merrick and surrounding towns adamantly opposed to Nassau police trying to figure out a way to allow protesters to walk up Merrick Road. As of now, police are blocking the protestors. @News12LI pic.twitter.com/F9Qu1g8NSH — Shari Einhorn (@ShariEinhorn12) June 2, 2020

Merrick Residents Said George Floyd’s Death Had Nothing To Do with Protests

Another viral video shows a woman, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, explaining why she thought BLM protestors shouldn’t be allowed in Merrick.

Protests have sparked throughout the nation after the killing of George Floyd, who died after Derek Chaunvin and three other former officers from the Minneapolis Police Department had their knees on him–including his neck–for more than 8-minutes. The women in the video the said Floyd’s death had “nothing to do with this,” meaning the protests.

Chauvin and the three other officers–Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao–were fired and Chauvin is facing charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other officers have not been arrested, which is one of the things activists are fighting for.

I am so disappointed with my hometown of Merrick, NY right now. Absolutely disgusted with this lady from last night, and I’m sure she wasn’t the only person either. They were there to peacefully protest and your ignorance hindered their right to do so. pic.twitter.com/nmssGP2832 — cj🌈 (@colljamosh) June 3, 2020

When combated by the person filming her about activists honoring Floyd, the blonde woman in the video remained adamant. “Don’t be a fool,” she told the person holding the camera.

The Merrick resident then brought up the police officers who have been injured during the protests. Since Floyd’s death, hundreds of BLM protestors have been arrested and dozens of New York Police Department officers have been injured, NBC New York reported.

“You’re a coward. You’re an idiot,” she said to there person filming. She said it was “their right,” meaning the people of Merrick, to prevent BLM activists from protesting.

The video has been viewed nearly 70,000 times. “I am so disappointed with my hometown of Merrick, NY right now,” the Twitter user who shared the video wrote. “Absolutely disgusted with this lady from last night, and I’m sure she wasn’t the only person either. They were there to peacefully protest and your ignorance hindered their right to do so.”

Billy Baldwin Responds to the Video

Merrick became a top-trending topic on Twitter June 3 as people discussed the videos. It caught the attention of actor Billy Baldwin, who grew up near Merrick.

“Grew up near #Merrick Lots of good people there but like many other towns on Long Island… far too many ignorant, intolerant pricks. #BlackLivesMatter,” he tweeted. “Long Island should plan their next march straight thru Merrick. PS… please identify this racist Karen.”

Floyd’s Cause of Death Was Due to Asphyxia

An independent autopsy found that his death was caused by asphyxia “from sustained forceful pressure” by Minneapolis police officers, Floyd family attorneys said in a press release on June 2.

“The knee to the neck and the knees to his back both contributed to him not being able to get a breath,” Ben Crump, one of the Floyd family attorney’s said. “And what those officers did, that we see on the video, is the cause of his death, not some underlying, unknown health condition.”

“George Floyd was a healthy young man. We see in the video he was walking, breathing; he was alive,” he continued. “His cause of death medically was mechanical asphyxiation. The legal determination is homicide. That is it in a nutshell.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner, however, said differently. Floyd’s cause of death was “Cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression. Manner of death: Homicide,” they said.

The county medical examiner added there were significant conditions, such as “Arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease; fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.”

