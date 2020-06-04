New York Police Officers Shot in Brooklyn at Flatbush & Church: Report

Two New York City police officers were wounded in Brooklyn, but early reports are that both are expected to survive, according to local journalists. There were conflicting reports about whether both were shot or one was stabbed.

Morena Basteiro, an ABC7 reporter, wrote on Twitter, “Two @NYPDnews officers have been shot in Brooklyn. Church Avenue and Flatbush Avenue. Both are expected to survive.” Alex DiPrato, a journalist with 7News Boston wrote on Twitter, “Two NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn. WABC reports both expected to survive.”

Steve Kastenbaum, a journalist with Westwood One news, wrote: “Reports of two NYPD officers wounded in a shooting at Church and Flatbush Avenues. Conflicting reports, either 1 shot & 1 stabbed or both shot. Both transported to Kings County Hospital. Not yet clear if it’s related to ongoing George Floyd demonstrations or something else.” He later added, “Sources say the shooting in Brooklyn happened when the officers were breaking up a fight at Flatbush and Church Avenues. One officer was stabbed in the process, another was shot. Suspect was also shot. Not clear yet how the officer was shot.” However, the New York Post cited sources in reporting that both officers were shot. PIX11 also reported that the officers were shot.

The report of the shot officers came the day after 10 NYPD officers opened fire on a man police said refused repeated orders to drop a gun. Police presented a photo at their press conference that showed the gun lying in the grass in that earlier incident. That incident also came in Brooklyn, and both shootings came in the midst of ongoing tensions over the death of George Floyd. It’s not clear whether the shooting of the two officers, which occurred on June 3, has any nexus to the Floyd protests and riots.

Video circulating on social media showed a massive law enforcement response to the scene, including helicopters.

Huge cop presence in central Brooklyn. Helicopters overhead unclear why pic.twitter.com/1aC0LgefU1 — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 4, 2020

NYC Emergency Management wrote, “Due to police activity, expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Flatbush Avenue and Church Avenue, Brooklyn. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.”

The unrest over George Floyd ignited after a viral video showed him pleading that he could not breathe as a Minneapolis police officer restrained him with a knee to the neck. Floyd then died. The officer has been charged with second-degree murder, along with other charges, and three other officers who were at the scene are also facing criminal prosecution. The Floyd death has ignited unrest throughout the country, and officers have been shot in other jurisdictions as well.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the officers.

READ NEXT: Officer Derek Chauvin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know