WATCH: Hundreds of Protesters Storm Seattle City Hall

Hundreds of protesters stormed Seattle’s City Hall late Tuesday night calling for the mayor’s resignation as national unrest over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in white police custody, continues to ensue.

For the 12th night in a row, protesters took to the streets demanding Mayor Jenny Durkan’s resignation after local police deployed tear gas on protesters in Capitol Hill Saturday night — one day after Durkan announced a 30-day ban on tear gas.

US protests: Seattle protesters call for mayor’s resignation as they take over City Hall https://t.co/oXyNI9JcqE — Katharine Nohr (@TriathlonNovels) June 10, 2020

Councilwoman Kshama Sawant led the crowd from Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood after hosting a meeting at Cal Anderson Park to discuss banning chemical weapons.

She and her staff then allowed the mass inside the city hall building, which usually remains locked at night.

Sawant discussed the upcoming council discussions on chokeholds and chemical weapons, police budget and the “Amazon Tax.”