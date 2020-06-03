Randy Feenstra Beats Nine-Time Incumbent Steve King: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Randy Feenstra is a former Iowa state senator who defeated incumbent Rep. Steve King Tuesday night to become the new Republican candidate for Iowa’s 4th congressional district, Business Insider reported.

His campaign website celebrates his “A rating” from the National Rifle Association and his “National right to life” endorsement. It also describes him as a pro-Trump conservative.

He served as a treasurer of Sioux County, Iowa from 2006-2008 and he was elected as an Iowa state senator in 2008 with 13,624; he has since run twice more, unopposed, serving until 2016.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Feenstra Is Iowa-Born And Bred

Feenstra was born in 1969 and in Hull, Iowa, according to his biography. According to his campaign website, Feenstra lived in Northwest Iowa his whole life and started working as a newspaper delivery boy at the age of 9. He worked at a bakery when he was 14 and also spent time at a family farm.

He earned his bachelor’s from Dordt College and his master’s in public administration in Iowa State University, according to his biography. He became the head of sales for the Foreign Candy Company, a company known for making licorice, bubble gum and other children’s candy. He was an Iowa State Bank insurance manager before becoming an adjunct professor, where he teaches business classes at Dordt.

He and his wife, Lynette, has two sons and two daughters. Feenstra emphasized his faith through much of his campaign, describing himself as a “true Christian conservative” who was a former deacon that taught Sunday school. He is also a runner as his social media account reflects.

2. As A State Senator, Feenstra Held Conservative Policy Positions

It was great to chat with conservatives in Sioux and Greene counties tonight! In the Senate I’ve delivered conservative results for Iowa – I’ll do the same in Congress. #IA04 pic.twitter.com/r7SXCNKijm — Randy Feenstra (@RandyFeenstra) April 24, 2020

His campaign website mentions several of Feenstra’s policy positions during his time in the state senate, including his support for banning sanctuary cities in Iowa and co-sponsoring a constitutional carry bill to prevent red-flag laws from being established in Iowa.

He has also focused on farmers, including supporting renewable fuel development on farms, eliminating the grain bin tax and supporting new farmers. Feenstra served on the commerce, rules and administration and state government committees and he was also chair of the ways and means committee; he also had experience on the tax expenditure committee, according to his biography.

During a debate he attended through Zoom, Feenstra said that he was co-sponsor of a bill to require voter ID and he disagreed with King, stating that he believed absentee mail-in ballots were the right way to hold the election during the pandemic, the Carroll Times Herald reported.

3. Feenstra Made Promises To Pass Conservative Legislation

In Congress, I’ll work with President @realDonaldTrump to deliver on the same conservative values that I’ve delivered in the Iowa Senate. #IA04 #FeenstraDelivers pic.twitter.com/6Tl3794hQ8 — Randy Feenstra (@RandyFeenstra) May 15, 2020

On his website, Feenstra described himself as a “key architect of the largest state income tax cut in state history” and also said he would vote in defense of Trump’s tax cuts. He also described himself as someone who “agrees with President Trump that we must secure our southern border” and would fight “open borders policies that are endangering Iowa communities.”

Feenstra also described himself as a strong supporter of stand-your-ground laws as well. He said that he wants to defund Planned Parenthood, define life at conception and amend the Iowa Constitution to ban abortions. Feenstra has supported many conservative policy positions, including the Heartbeat Bill. The heartbeat bill banned abortions from being able to take place if a fetal heartbeat is detected, the Associated Press reported.

Feenstra voted for the heartbeat bill passed by Iowa’s Senate which Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law in May 2018; however, it was declared unconstitutional in 2019, the Carroll Times Herald reported. Although he doesn’t support abortion exceptions for rape, Feenstra did say he supported the if the life of the mother was at stake during a debate.

4. Feenstra Beat Primary Challenger And Incumbent Steve King

I am truly humbled. Thank you to each and every person who supported us on this journey against all odds. You delivered. But tomorrow, it’s back to work. #ia04 pic.twitter.com/B0nCT7C9XI — Randy Feenstra (@RandyFeenstra) June 3, 2020

Business Insider reported the results of the primary race between Feenstra and incumbent King. Feenstra led the field with 45.7% of the vote and 36,706 votes. Steve King received a little more than one-third of the vote (35.9%) with 28,831 votes.

Feenstra received support from Karl Rove, Rep. Tom Tancredo and Rep. Steve Stivers and he received funds from the National Association of Realtors and Defending Main Street super PAC, according to The Hill. He also received endorsements from the National Right to Life Committee and Republican Jewish Coalition. David O’Steen, executive director of the National Right to Life Committee, told The Hill, “The negatives have just been increasing and increasing for Steve King, finally resulting in him having zero influence in Congress.”

According to the Hill, Feenstra had outraised King by half a million dollars with $850,000 and had $430,000 in the bank compared to King, who raised $300,000 with $26,000 in the bank. A poll between the two showed that Feenstra was within striking distance of King in early May and was leading in Sioux City by eight points.

5. Feenstra Will Face J. D. Scholten In November

Steve King set a low bar. And it was our campaign that defeated him. Not-Steve King isn't good enough. We need leadership and vision and not another corporate-backed career politician. Join our people-powered, no corporate-PAC campaign here:https://t.co/jRduESrx7C — J.D. Scholten (@JDScholten) June 3, 2020

Scholten, a democratic candidate, nearly won a Northern Iowa district in 2018, coming within three percentage points, the Sioux City Journal reported. According to the Journal. Scholten had $715,000 of available cash in April.

Scholten, who pursued professional baseball after college, also began specializing in intellectual property and trial law, according to a biography on his campaign website. Scholten said that during his campaign against Steve King in 2018, he was “the only candidate to host a town hall in all 39 counties in Iowa’s 4th district.”

Scholten’s policy positions include supporting NAFTA, preserving family farms and diversifying the agriculture system, improve infrastructure such as pipes and bringing broadband internet to rural communities, bring more unions back to Iowa and reform the tax code, according to his campaign website. He has also said that he wants to raise the minimum wage, reform the Affordable Care Act, support 2nd amendment rights and leave abortions up to women.

