WATCH: On Newly Released Body Camera Footage, Atlanta Police Officer Rolfe Says Rayshard Brooks Shot A Taser At Him

Atlanta Police have released the body camera footage of one of the officers involved in the Rayshard Brooks shooting.

Brooks, who was from Atlanta, Georgia, was sleeping at a Wendy’s drive-thru when someone called the police to complain, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). When police arrived, there was a struggle which ended with Brooks dead. GBI has released a second statement, noting the presence of additional video and says that it is still investigating the incident.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Officer Garrett Rolfe has been fired and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned.

Footage Shows Officers And Brooks Interacting Calmly Until Handcuffs Are Pulled

APD Bodycam Footage of Shooting of Rayshard Brooks CAMERA 1APD Bodycam Footage of Shooting of Rayshard Brooks CAMERA 1 2020-06-14T04:48:07Z

The video shows Officer Garrett Rolfe first approach Officer Devin Bronsan, who tells Rolfe that he found Brooks passed out behind the wheel and that although Brook said he only had one drink, he believed Brooks was more intoxicated.

“Open the door … has a pretty good smell of an alcoholic beverage coming out of the car, eyes are watery and glassy, (he’s) slurring his words, not sure where he was and told me he had one drink earlier, standard size.”

Brooks said he met his sister there at the Wendy’s, went out with her, and she dropped him off there to get some food before he was supposed to return to the hotel.

Rolfe asks Brooks several times if he knows where he is:

“I’m in Forest Park, Old Dixie Highway …” Brooks says.

“So you think you’re in Forest Park right now?” Rolfe asks.

“I’m on Old Dixie Highway, Clayton County,” Brooks responds.

“No, you’re not,” Rolfe says.

“Well, Forest Park, Georgia,” Brooks says.

“Nope.”

“Jonesboro, Georgia,” Brooks says.

“Nope, wanna try again?” Rolfe asks and Brooks once again insists that he’s on Old Dixie Highway.

The Struggle Took Place After Brooks Refused To Put His Arms Behind His Back

Eventually, Rolfe asks how much Brooks has had to drink.

“I had one drink,” Brooks said, saying that he had taken no drugs and had no physical defects preventing him from walking or balancing.

Rolfe pats Brooks down and then conducts multiple field sobriety tests.

When officers first ask, Brooks said that he only had one drink and it was a margarita. Then, he later says that he had no margaritas and only had one green daiquiri. About half an hour into the video, Brooks said he had 1½ drinks.

After Rolfe gives Brooks a breathalyzer, he tells him, “I think you had too much to drink to be driving, so put your hands behind your back for me.”

At that point, Brooks attempts to wrestle his left arm out of Rolfe’s grip to avoid being cuffed and a scuffle ensues, during which, Rolfe’s body camera becomes detached from his body. The officers can be heard issuing multiple orders and warnings:

“Stop fighting.”

“You’re going to get tased.”

“Stop!”

“You’re going to get f**king tased.”

“Hands off the taser.”

“Stop fighting.”

“He’s got my f**ing taser.”

The sound of three gunshots is heard.

Then, “Put your hands behind your back” and again, “Stop fighting!”

Someone in the background can be heard saying, “What the f**k? He was unarmed … totally unnecessary.”

Other Videos Show the Scuffle Between Brooks and the Officers

Rayshard Brooks | A closer look at Wendy's shooting surveillance videoVideo shows what happens in the moments before Rayshard Brooks was shot. 2020-06-14T03:41:40Z

A brief video shows Brooks stiffening his left arm and refusing to allow the officer in front of him to push the arm behind his back; an officer behind Brooks is holding Brooks’ torso. The scuffle on the ground ends when Brooks stands with something yellow in his right hand that appears to be a taser and one of the officers points a similar-taser-like item at Brooks.

Brooks begins running away from the officers, past the camera and out of the frame, while the other two officers chase him.

Wendy’s surveillance video picks up after the three men run out of the frame of the first video. It shows Brooks running. He turns back towards the officers chasing him for a second, then turns his body away from the officers again. At the same time, the officer nearest to Brooks appears to have his arm raised.

Video taken after that shows both officers standing over Brooks’ body.

Rolfe Says Brooks Shot the Taser At Him At Least Once

At about 41 minutes into the body camera footage video, Rolfe seems to reattach his body camera as other officers arrive on the scene.

At one point, Rolfe returns to a police vehicle and goes through his belongings muttering, “wipes,” the item he appears to be looking for.

When he walks back to the scene, he passes another officer who asks if he is good.

Rolfe says, “Yeah, I’m good. Then, “You don’t have any of them disinfectant wipes, do you? I just, I felt blood on my elbow, I don’t know if that’s mine or his, but I want to get it off.”

The other officer asks if he has called his rep.

Rolfe says, “Yeah” and walks to back to Bronsan and another officer. Moments later he says something about a taser and adds, “from when he f***ing shot it at me.” Rolfe then asks Bronsan if he was hit and Bronsan said he felt it, but couldn’t see.

While speaking to a different officer, Rolfe says about the taser, “He definitely did shoot it at me at least once.”

At around 58:40 of the video, another officer checks on Rolfe asking if he is good and begins to say if there’s anything he can do to help.

Rolfe says, “Is there any update on Mr. Brooks?”

“I didn’t check that, sorry,” the other officer says. “We’ll get that for you.”

The video ends after Rolfe has been driven back to the station and takes his body camera off there.

READ NEXT: Garrett Rolfe, the Former Atlanta Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Rayshard Brooks Was On A DUI Task Force