Former NFL Wide Receiver Reche Caldwell Shot And Killed In Tampa, TMZ Reported

Donald Reche Caldwell, a former NFL wide receiver for several teams, was shot and killed in Tampa on June 6, TMZ reported. Caldwell was 41, CBS reports reported.

Caldwell’s girlfriend said he was “ambushed” by people who jumped out of the bushes and tried to rob him, TMZ reported. Reche was shot in the leg and chest and someone called 911. Caldwell’s mother told TMZ that he died on the way to the hospital.

The Tampa Police Department said that the shooting took place near North 36th Street and East Hanna Avenue at 10:57 p.m., according to local news station WFLA-8.

Caldwell’s mother, Deborah, told TMZ that Caldwell was a good person who always smiled. “He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you,” she said.

Deborah said that her son’s last words were, “Tell everybody I love them,” WFLA-8 reported.

Caldwell Started Out Playing with the San Diego Chargers

In high school, Caldwell played baseball and he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 1998, but he chose to play football for Florida University instead, CBS reported.

During his three seasons with the Florida Gators, Caldwell caught 141 passes for 2,088 and scored 18 touchdowns. During his final two seasons, the Gators went 20-5, and the team won an SEC championship in 2000 and an Orange Bowl in 2001, CBS reported.

He was drafted into the league during and became a 2nd round pick for the then-San Diego Chargers in 2002. He played for the Patriots, Redskins and Rams over his six-year career, TMZ reported. In his fourth year, he played with the Patriots at the AFC Championship, where they lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

