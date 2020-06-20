Alexander Kearns: Robinhood Trader Dies by Suicide at 20 Over Negative Balance

A Nebraska college student died by suicide last week after confusion over a negative account balance on a popular investing app — which showed more than $700,000 in the red.

A sophomore at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, Alexander Kearns died on June 12 at his parent’s home in Naperville, Illinois, according to his obituary and CNBC.

The 20-year-old was found dead less than 24 hours after checking his balance on Robinhood, an app that enables users to invest in stocks and offers “unlimited commission-free trades,” the news outlet reported.

Kearns blamed Robinhood for allowing him to accrue a negative cash balance of $730,165 when he had “no clue” — but hat might not have actually been the case, a family member told CNN.

“The kid threw himself in front of a train over nothing, because a tech company can’t figure out they shouldn’t show a negative $730,000 cash balance to a 20-year-old kid,” Bill Brewster, Kearns’ cousin-in-law, said to CNN Business.

While the company can’t disclose any details surrounding the student’s account, a spokesperson told PEOPLE Magazine they are “deeply saddened” by the news.

“All of us at Robinhood are deeply saddened to hear this terrible news and we reached out to share our condolences with the family over the weekend,” the statement read. “We will not share any details regarding the account to respect privacy and confidentiality.”

The magazine reported that Kearns had a “keen interest in markets and the economy” and began experimenting with the app during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brewster took to Twitter to express his concern over the risks for first-time investors relating to the free-trading boom and its easy access to complicated trading instruments like options.

But here’s the truth. AND PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO THIS IF YOU’RE YOUNG. The markets are bananas right now. It’s not the time for amateurs. Really really pay attention to position sizing. Stay away from exotic instruments like options and futures. — Bill Brewster (@BillBrewsterSCG) June 13, 2020

“If you’re reading this, then I am dead.”

This is truly a tragic incident. My deepest condolences to the Kearns family and to @BillBrewsterSCG who shared this story. @RobinhoodApp needs to be held accountable and make changes to its UI.#Fintwit please help us share this story! 🙏https://t.co/J4qtLfQVmk — Alex Chalekian (@AlexChalekian) June 18, 2020

A yellow sticky note instructed Kearns’ father to turn on his son’s computer, CNBC reported. The message, “If you’re reading this, then I am dead,” then flashed across the screen.

Kearns’ note recounts the 20-year-old’s desperation over his alarming account balance, according to a screenshot posted to Brewster’s Twitter. He blamed Robinhood for throwing him for a loop and allowing him to pile on too much risk, according to the note.

To the media – This is paragraph 1 of the suicide note. It’s part of the public domain. Quote away. If you’d like verification, the family will provide that. pic.twitter.com/Q9Kb2hgccn — Bill Brewster (@BillBrewsterSCG) June 17, 2020

“How was a 20 year old with no income able to get assigned almost a million dollar’s worth of leverage?” Kearns writes. “The puts I bought/sold should have canceled out, too, but I also have no clue what I was doing now in hindsight.”

Adding, “There was no intention to be assigned this much and take this much risk, and I only thought that I was risking the money that I actually owned. If you check the app, the margin investing option isn’t even ‘turned on’ for me. A painful lesson. F— Robinhood.”