Ron Jeremy Charged with the Sexual Assault of Four Women

Ron Jeremy, an adult film actor and director, has been charged with the sexual assault of four women by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Variety magazine has reported. According to Variety, the office charged Jeremy with eight counts, which include accusations of “forcible rape, forcible penetration and forcible oral copulation.”

The magazine reported that he has been charged in relation to three incidents, where he was accused of sexually assaulting three women in a bar in separate incidents in 2017 and 2019; according to local news station KTLA-5, he was accused to assaulting a 33-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman on two different incidents and he is also accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman in July 2019. All incidents took place at the same West Hollywood bar.

He is also being accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in 2014, Variety reported. The victims are not named, other than as Jane Does.

The 67-year-old will be due in court for his arraignment Tuesday, NBC Los-Angeles reported.

According to a news release from the DA’s office, Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson — who also prosecuted the Harvey Weinstein case — will prosecute the case. The release also stated that prosecutors are recommending bail at $6.6 million. If convicted he could receive a sentence of 90 years.

Different news agencies had been reporting that Jeremy was the subject of a sexual assault probe in May, as Los Angeles District Attorney Greg Risling told the Daily Beast. At the time, Jeremy’s representative, Dante Rusciolelli, had told the New York Post, “We haven’t heard anything so we don’t know anything about it.”

Adult actress Janice Griffith accused Jeremy of groping people regularly at events in a tweet, where she mocked Jeremy’s plea to save a tree in his front yard by asking, “did Ron tweet this in between bouts of sexually harassing people? he’s banned from almost all adult industry events for groping people without consent.”

She also accused Jeremy of groping her according to an article in The Daily Beast: “Ron Jeremy groped me when I was a teenager. I did not give consent, he did not look sober, he didn’t care when I pulled his hand out of my crotch.”

In 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, the Daily Beast published an article describing several accusations against Jeremy. One of them belonged to 22-year-old Kristin Brodie, who told the Daily Beast that after winning a modeling competition, she had won a position representing a Seattle radio station as one of its 2017 KISW Rock Girls. At a picture signing, she said Jeremy groped her:

Our Rock Girl uniforms are just torn up T-shirts. There’s not a lot of coverage so you can see the top part of your chest. There’s no need to move the collar but that’s what he did to all three of us. He pulled our shirts open and reached inside our bras, all the way to the bottom and squeezed hard almost pulling [our breasts] out of our bra, and for me it felt like he was squeezing an udder or appraising something. It was very unpleasant. I was nervous… but I was a Rock Girl and knew I was being watched, so with that knowledge, I tried to look unbothered and unfazed even though I was not.

