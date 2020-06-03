Run the Jewels Drop RTJ4 Album in Surprise Release

Run the Jewels rap duo Killer Mike and EI-P dropped their long-awaited album RTJ4 in a surprise release on June 3.

Their fourth album was slated for release on June 5, but the artists decided to bump things up in response to growing national protests over the killing of George Floyd.

“Fuck it, why wait,” the duo wrote on Instagram. “The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there.”

RTJ4, which is a follow-up to Run the Jewels 3, is available for a free download on their website. On their site, the rappers ask listeners to donate upon checkout to varying organizations dedicated to racial justice, such as the National Lawyers Guild.

The album can also be streamed om services like Spotify, and features a stacked guest list including 2 Chainz, Pharrell Williams, Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, gospel legend Mavis Staples, and frequent collaborator Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine.

