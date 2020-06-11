WATCH: Elementary School Teacher Threatens to Kill 8-year-old’s Mother at California Protests

A California elementary school teacher has apologized after she was filmed screaming threats at an eight-year-old girl and her mother who were attending a Black Lives Matter protest.

Carrie Maxwell, a second-grade teacher at Wayside Elementary School, was seen in the video threatening to kill Erika Baze and her eight-year-old daughter, Kimberly, following protests in Bakersfield, California:

The protest was held on June 4 at around 6 p.m. with a group protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who was pinned under former police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee for more than 8 minutes. Floyd died while in police custody.

Demonstrators in Bakersfield were “met by counter-protesters carrying American flags and ‘Make America Great Again’ flags on opposite corners at Calloway drive and Hageman road, according to KGET

Maxwell can be heard screaming “get off the street, I will f***in kill you” before her husband emerges to drag her away from the pair.

The eight-year-old can be heard sobbing in the background and saying she is scared.

“Do you see what you did to a child?” Baze can be heard asking. “Good job.”

According to The Daily Mail, Baze said Maxwell “jumped out of nowhere” and threatened her and her daughter that she was going to call the police, while telling them they weren’t welcome in the area.

Baze, who is white, began recording the incident after Maxwell started becoming violent.

Maxwell Claims She is ‘Humiliated’ by Her Actions, But Baze is Yet to Accept Her Apology

Maxwell later apologized through her attorney, saying she had an autistic son, and was acting out of fear and anxiety with demonstrations edging closer and closer to her home, according to the New York Post.

KGET reported that Maxwell said in a statement, “There was a woman who became confrontational and I responded in an inappropriate manner … I never intended to cause fear. I never spoke to or threatened this woman’s daughter. I have never been in a physical altercation in my life.

“I am humiliated by my actions.”

But Baze has not accepted Maxwell’s apology, as she says she doubts its legitimacy.

“As much as I would like to accept an apology, I do not see this as a legitimate apology. This is a press release from a lawyer that Ms. Maxwell has secured, full of excuses for Ms. Maxwell’s behavior,” she told Bakersfield Now.

Responding to Maxwell’s statement, she said: “You state in the press release that there was a woman who became confrontational. I am unsure whether you are trying to imply that I was that woman. I find that a highly problematic statement, given that I was merely walking to [my] car when you aggressively approached me and my daughter. Please release the video you recorded, because I know the truth and how it began.”

The Bakersfield City School District Superintendent, Doc Ervin, has Spoken About the Incident

The Bakersfield City School District Superintendent, Doc Ervin, has released a statement, which reads as follows:

The Bakersfield City School District strives to be a model of inclusion and equity for our students, staff, families and community members. The District is aware of the incident that occurred on June 5, 2020 involving an employee. We do not condone nor endorse the action and behavior captured on the video. The District is currently conducting an investigation into the incident. As this is a confidential personnel matter, we are unable to comment any further.

New video has emerged which appears to show Maxwell on the roof yelling at protesters, Bakersfield Now reports. A captioned screenshot of the video reads: “The image is a screenshot of Carrie Maxwell … seen looking over her fence as protesters walk by to show support for police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The video was sent to our newsroom by a protester who wishes to remain anonymous.”

