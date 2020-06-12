WATCH: ‘Torrance Karen’ Strikes Again With Another Racist Tirade

Video featuring a woman dubbed “Torrance Karen” verbally attacking an Asian woman with racist comments went viral on Wednesday, and on Thursday, a similar video featuring a woman who appears to be the same person had yet another racist tirade of hers captured on video.

Torrance Karen, wearing the same sunglasses, hat, scarf and blue-flowered shirt in the Wilson Park video, says, “You know what? You need to go home. I don’t care about your Facebook or your video. Do you know how many people can’t stand you being here? You play games. We don’t play games.”

“Oh, what kind of games?” the man asks.

“I play games where you get f***ed to death,” Torrance Karen says, before getting back in her car. “I”m going to call the police on you. You’re going to go real jail now.”

"I play games where you get f***ed to death," Torrance Karen says, before getting back in her car. "I"m going to call the police on you. You're going to go real jail now."

Torrance Karen continues to verbally berate the man taking the video. While speaking in a generic foreign accent she says, “You don’t understand me, man? I can’t understand your language. Respect? Then move your car. You’re too close. Get away from me. Do you know who your family is? Go home to your family. This is from my government. You are so f***ed. Your kids are going to get f***ed. This is my country and this is from my government. Go home. Put that on your Facebook.”

Thursday’s video was originally posted on Twitter by Brendon McNerney. He wrote, “Our friend and attorney just sent us this video of a very racist and extremely disturbed old lady going off on him while his kids are in the car…”

McNerney then added, “Uhh, it’s the same f***ing lady… racism is vile and reserved for the miserable and unintelligent. Put this s*** to REST.”

Wednesday’s Video Shows ‘Torrance Karen’ Yelling at an Asian Woman, ‘Get the F**k out of This State’

In the video, the older woman says, "Listen to me. We don't play games here anymore. Next time you talk to me like that you're going to get your ass kicked by my family. They're gonna f**k you up. That's right. … because you are an a**hole."



In the video, the older woman says, “Listen to me. We don’t play games here anymore. Next time you talk to me like that you’re going to get your ass kicked by my family. They’re gonna f**k you up. That’s right. … because you are an a**hole.”

“What did I do?” the woman exercising asks.

“You get the whole stairs for yourself? Why don’t you go somewhere else when you can go to a gym. This is not just for you!” Torrance Karen continues. “Get the f**k out of this world. Get the f**k out of this state. Go back to whatever f**king Asian country you belong in.”

“You (expletive) b***h. This is not your place, this is not your home,” Torrance Karen says. “We do not want you here.”

Noticing that the entire exchange was being filmed did not deter the angry woman. “Put that on Facebook. I hope you do,” Torrance Karen yelled, “because every f**king person will beat the crap out of you from here on out. Don’t you ever say ‘Oh, Jesus ‘to me when I want to use the stairs you little b***h. You sick f**king ignorant teenager.”

“There’s other stairs,” the Asian woman says, before Torrance Karen comments on her choice of clothing attire. “Who wears black in California sun? Who the f**k wears black. Are you an idiot, you wear black in the California sun? Seriously?”

Torrance Police Are Looking to Identify Torrance Karen

Torrance Police Are Looking to Identify Torrance Karen



Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey said the Torrance Police Department is investigating the situation. “Public safety is a high priority in the City of Torrance,” Furey told KABC. “And, all visitors to our open spaces should always feel safe and free to exercise while practicing social distancing without conflict. Conduct like that displayed on the video cannot be tolerated. We strive to deliver essential services to our community with integrity, honesty, and respect for all users.”

While Twitter members try to figure out the identity of Torrance Karen, one user online found her to be extremely familiar-looking, saying she appeared to be the same woman who once attacked her in the bathroom at Del Amo Mall, which is located in Torrance. The online user said that she had filed a police report but that nothing came of it.

Law enforcement told TMZ that police have spoken to the young woman exercising at Wilson Park and took a report for misdemeanor criminal threats. Sources told the news outlet that police are working to locate the woman.

