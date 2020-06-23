Twitter Deletes Trump’s Tweet Promoting ‘Abusive Behavior’ Against Protestors

Twitter flagged a tweet of Donald Trump‘s on Tuesday for violating the social media site’s policy against abusive behavior — “specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” before removing the tweet altogether.

The deleted tweet, which posed shared on June 23, read, “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

Earlier in the day, Trump made another strong statement against protestors, but Twitter has not flagged these tweets. Trump said, “I have authorized the federal government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue, or other such federal property in the US with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act.”

…..This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

He also made a statement on “retroactivity” of punishment of the protesters in Washington D.C. who tried to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park. He said, “Law enforcement did an incredible job. We ran into the place. We were minutes away — it was a sneak attack,” said “We’ve enacted an act. A very specific statute and monument act that puts people in jail for 10 years if you even try to deface one of our monuments and statues.”

President @realDonaldTrump will not let thugs destroy America's monuments! pic.twitter.com/3wSwh0FKH5 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 23, 2020

Trump’s statement mirrored that of Republican senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who called for the federal government to punish those looking to remove historical American statues.

Cotton said in a letter to Attorney General William Barr, “Violent mobs have, in recent weeks, defaced and torn down statues, memorials, and monuments around our country. These criminals masquerade as protesters exercising their lawful right to peaceably assemble, but there can be no right to destroy public or private property.”

While Twitter Deleted Trump’s ‘Serious Force’ Tweet, the Same Message is Still Live Facebook

On Trump’s official Facebook page, which has 28 million like, Trump’s tweet which was deemed as “abusive behavior” remains live as a post.

Facebook has been under fire to make changes to their site since the 2016 election, and last Thursday, the social media network announce it would be removing Trump’s ads for his re-election campaign that were using a Nazi symbol. The ads described “dangerous MOBS of far-left groups” while featuring an upside-down triangle.

Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business, “We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate. Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

