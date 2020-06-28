WATCH: Trump Retweets Video of Man Chanting ‘White Power,’ Thanks the ‘Great People’

President Donald Trump retweeted a video Sunday showing an apparent male supporter chanting “white power.”

The Twitter video, boasting more than 3.2 million views, was uploaded by an unknown user on Saturday. The short clip takes place at the Villages, a retirement community in Florida, and features a parade of pro-Trump supporters on electric carts clashing with anti-Trump protesters.

At one point, a white man holding a sign reading,”Make America Sane Again,” yells: “Where’s your white hood?” A man driving a golf cart decorated in”Trump 2020″ campaign posters then shouts back, “white power.”

Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020

The president initially retweeted the now-viral video, thanking the “great people” shown.

Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!! https://t.co/4Gg1iGOhyG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” he wrote, according to a screen shot captured by Heavy. “The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe [Biden] is shot. See you soon!!!”

He has since deleted the tweet.

The US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the administration does not support white supremacy.

“I’ve not seen that video or that tweet, but obviously neither the President, his administration nor I would do anything to be supportive of white supremacy or anything that would support discrimination of any kind,” Azar said during Tapper’s “State of the Union.”

