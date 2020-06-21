Trump Campaign Says 12K at Tulsa Rally, While Fire Department Says 6,000

President Donald Trump visited Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday night for a highly controversial June 20 rally. The rally was originally scheduled for June 19, but it was rescheduled so it wouldn’t take place on the same day as Juneteenth. The rally had a much smaller turnout than expected, although thousands still attended. Read on to learn more and see crowd and overflow photos from Trump’s Tulsa rally.

The Fire Department Said the Crowd Was About 6,200, While Trump’s Campaign Said It Was 12,000

The BOK Center (Bank of Oklahoma Center) has a seating capacity of about 19,199 for a central stage setup. For a basketball setup it’s 17,839, and it’s 17,096 for a hockey setup. In 2018, BOK Center was ranked the #7 arena in the United States and one of the busiest concert destinations by Pollstar.

But Trump’s rally on Saturday night didn’t even fill half of the venue’s capacity, according to the fire department. The Tulsa Fire Department estimated the crowd size as being about 6,200 as of 7:30 p.m., The Hill reported. Andrew Little, the public information officer for the Tulsa Fire Department, said the number accounted for scanned tickets and didn’t include media, campaign staff, or people in box seats.

Trump’s campaign told The Hill that about 12,000 walked through metal detectors. So that’s a large discrepancy between the fire department’s tally and Trump’s campaign’s tally.

See Photos of the Crowd

More than two hours from the rally’s start time and the lower part of the venue was already filling up, shared Keaton Ross of Report4America.

We’re now two and a half hours away from Trump’s scheduled arrival, and the lower bowl is starting to fill up. I’d say 5-10% of the crowd is wearing a mask. #TulsaTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/1sRUteSl7s — Keaton Ross (@keaton__ross) June 20, 2020

However, as the rally drew closer to starting, it looked like the venue might not be as packed out as people thought. This photo below was taken by @AsteadWesley of the New York Times about 90 minutes or so before the rally was scheduled to begin.

As others are reporting, looks like attendance here in Tulsa is well below campaign's expectations. Here's the main floor at the arena currently pic.twitter.com/EASfSHL5nN — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 20, 2020

An hour before the rally was scheduled to begin, and the upper bowl was still mostly empty, Keaton Ross reported.

Just over an hour to go until Trump is scheduled to speak, and the upper bowl is mostly empty. Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon have addressed the crowd in the past 30 minutes. #TrumpTulsaRally pic.twitter.com/JO7hC2hFMQ — Keaton Ross (@keaton__ross) June 20, 2020

Outside Speeches Were Canceled When Not Enough People Showed Up for the Overflow Space

There was overflow space set up outside for people who couldn’t attend inside, but not enough people showed up to use up that space.

Courtney Subramanian of USA Today tweeted that the campaign announced outdoor speeches were canceled.

Campaign confirms the outdoor remarks have been cancelled. Statement per pooler @jdawsey1 pic.twitter.com/Tf72AGhJlW — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 20, 2020

The overflow area was mostly empty. This is rare for a Trump rally. Vice President Mike Pence was supposed to speak, but that speech was canceled.

This is what overflow looks like at the Trump rally in Tulsa right now. Pence is scheduled to speak out here in about 10 minutes. People still streaming in but not nearly the number the campaign said they were expecting. pic.twitter.com/hbypfviOxv — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2020

Here’s another view of the outdoor overflow area before it emptied out. There were people there, but not many.

We’re told that Trump will not speak to the overflow crowd, as was originally expected. There is a full set-up there for him, complete with lectern and protective glass. pic.twitter.com/s8H15F0Mlv — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 20, 2020

Crowds Were Lined Up the Day Before the Rally

People began lining up early to make sure they could get a seat once the doors opened. The line to get into the rally was long on Friday, the day before the event.

Longest line I’ve ever seen a day ahead of a Trump rally, several blocks downtown are filled with Trump supporters waiting in line for the President’s speech tomorrow #Tulsa #Trump #TulsaRally #TulsaTrumpRally #TrumpRallyTulsa pic.twitter.com/qtKmkdKhvK — Brendan Gutenschwager (@bgutenschwager) June 19, 2020

Here’s another view of the crowd lined up for two blocks on Friday:

One block of Trump supporters lined up in front of the BOK Center in Tulsa. The line stretched around 2 blocks with some supporters waiting since last Friday. pic.twitter.com/BCLBUoR3Mn — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

But the crowds lining up still left a lot of empty seats in the rally. Some of that might have been due to Tik Tok users signing up for tickets when they didn’t intend to attend. Mary Jo Laupp, a 51-year-old grandmother from Fort Dodge, Iowa, had launched a campaign to overinflate the campaign’s ticket request numbers and may have played a role in that. Read more in Heavy’s story here.

