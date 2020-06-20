Trump’s Tulsa Rally Already Drawing Crowds & Controversy

Even the day before President Donald Trump’s first rally since the COVID-19 shutdowns, crowds were already forming outside the BOK Center where the rally will take place. The event doesn’t start until Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. Central (with doors opening at 3 p.m.), but crowds were already starting to line up a full day before.

Crowds Are Showing Up Early & the National Guard Is Arriving

People began lining up early to make sure they could get a seat once the doors open on Saturday afternoon. One person has been camped outside the venue since Monday, NBC News reported.

In the video below, you can see people driving by a crowd waiting for the rally, yelling at the attendees in line while they yell back at the drivers.

Some of the first scenes from on the ground at Tulsa Trump Rally. Car drives by with passengers screaming “F*ck Trump” at supporters lined up around the block. pic.twitter.com/W8OVNaGsQG — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

The line to get into the rally was already long on Friday, the day before the event.

Longest line I’ve ever seen a day ahead of a Trump rally, several blocks downtown are filled with Trump supporters waiting in line for the President’s speech tomorrow #Tulsa #Trump #TulsaRally #TulsaTrumpRally #TrumpRallyTulsa pic.twitter.com/qtKmkdKhvK — Brendan Gutenschwager (@bgutenschwager) June 19, 2020

Here’s another view of the crowd lined up for two blocks on Friday:

One block of Trump supporters lined up in front of the BOK Center in Tulsa. The line stretched around 2 blocks with some supporters waiting since last Friday. pic.twitter.com/BCLBUoR3Mn — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

In the video below, you can see the National Guard arriving in downtown Tulsa for the rally.

The BOK Center has a capacity of just over 19,000. As with most Trump rallies, there may be overflow seating set up outside the venue too. Officials have said some overflow will go to the Cox Business Center, KJRH reported.

In the video below, you can see Trump supporters booing a CNN reporter who arrived the day before the rally.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she wouldn’t wear a mask to the rally, but added that she’s regularly tested for COVID-19, Tampa Bay reported.

You can watch the rally live below once it begins Saturday night.

LIVE: President Trump in Tulsa, OklahomaText TRUMP to 88022 2020-06-19T20:41:59Z

The Rally’s Already Generating Controversy

The rally has already been generating controversy because it’s not requiring masks. Some experts are concerned about the rally possibly spreading the coronavirus since it’s indoors and will likely be packed. In fact, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx had advised Trump against holding the rally, The Hill reported. Trump’s campaign said attendees will have their temperature checked and will be given masks and hand sanitizer. But wearing masks will be a personal choice.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied a request to require social distancing.

The executive director of the Tulsa County Health Department is concerned about the event, The Daily Best reported. Dr. Bruce Dart said: “Regardless who is hosting this rally, we would recommend you not attend large events. If you want to stay safe, don’t go.”

The BOK Center notes about the rally:

BOK Center is taking extra precautions to increase sanitation efforts for this event and other events moving forward. Employee temperature screenings and necessary personal protective equipment for employees will be enforced. Additional hand sanitizer stations and increased cleaning of high-touch areas will also be conducted. Guests will be temperature screened upon entry and masks will be provided.”

If you take a look at BOK Center’s calendar, you’ll see that every other event that was scheduled has been canceled. Smoke & Guns was supposed to perform tonight and they canceled. The Black Crowes postponed a June 23 event, Bon Jovi canceled a June 26 event, Justin Bieber postponed a July 8 event, Poison postponed a July 13 event, Toby Mac postponed an August 5 event, and more. But Trump’s event is still happening.

