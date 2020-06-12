Twitter Removes More than 170,000 Chinese Propaganda Accounts Relating to COVID-19

Twitter announced Thursday that it deleted more than 170,000 accounts linked to Chinese propaganda efforts spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and other issues.

The social media platform wrote in a blog post that it recently discovered and removed 23,750 state-linked accounts known as the “core network.” It also took down roughly 150,000 accounts dedicated to boosting the core group’s messages with retweets and likes.

The profiles were removed for violating the platform’s manipulation policies, Twitter said.

“In general, this entire network was involved in a range of manipulative and coordinated activities,” the company wrote. “They were Tweeting predominantly in Chinese languages and spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China (CCP), while continuing to push deceptive narratives about the political dynamics in Hong Kong.”

While previous misinformation campaigns targeted last year’s Hong Kong protests, the new batch of now-deleted accounts homed in on praising China’s response to the pandemic.

According to a Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO) analysis, the bot-accounts compared China’s response with that of the U.S. government and Taiwan, or used virus’ presence as a means to attack Hong Kong activists.

The narratives “occasionally contrast China’s response against that of the U.S. government or Taiwan’s response, or use the presence of the virus as a means to attack Hong Kong activists,” SIO wrote.

Adding, “The English-language content included pointed reiterations of the claim that China – not Taiwan – had a superior response to containing coronavirus.”

The study, in partnership with Twitter, found that a majority of accounts had no bios and less than 10 followers, but tweeted almost 350,000 times prior to being shut down.

Although Twitter is officially blocked in China, more and more Chinese officials and state-run media have recently joined the platform to fight U.S.-led accusations of the country’s mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Here’s what you need to know:

Twitter has Dealt With Chinese Propaganda Accounts Before

In August 2019, the company removed 936 Chinese-based accounts “deliberately and specifically” attempting to “sow political discord in Hong Kong.”

Twitter announced it would ban state-backed media from promoting tweets after a variety of state-backed publications, including the China Daily, planted ads on its service.

The ads alluded that the Hong Kong protesters were sponsored by Western interests and becoming violent.

“These accounts were deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong, including undermining the legitimacy and political positions of the protest movement on the ground,” Twitter said in a statement obtained by the New York Times.

“Based on our intensive investigations,” the company said. “We have reliable evidence to support that this is a coordinated state-backed operation.”

Trump’s Clash with China Over COVID-19 Fueled the Most Recent Batch

While the Hong Kong protests were prevalent in the latest series of removed accounts, this year’s misinformation campaign relied heavily on promoting China’s image in the wake of COVID-19.

Trump has frequently sparred with Beijing over the handling of the pandemic, blaming the country for what he called the “Chinese Virus.”

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

His remarks inspired Chinese officials to fight back on Twitter, many of which claim the outbreak actually originated from the U.S.

The recent propaganda accounts ramped up activity in late January of this year, according to the Stanford researchers, and spiked in late March.

The narrative in February surrounded accusing Hong Kong protesters and pro-democracy activists of overhyping the threat of the virus — and using rumors as “panic bullets.”

But as the virus transpired, the narrative took a sharp turn.

In March, the accounts praised China as a “responsible big country” and called on the United States to “put aside political bias” so it could learn from China’s response, the SIO analysis continues.

Twitter Also Shut Down Accounts Associated with Russia and Turkey

On top of closing the Chinese bot accounts, Twitter closed thousands tied to Russian and Turkish state-linked misinformation efforts, the Thursday blog post states.

The company announced that more than 1,000 Russian accounts relating to state-backed political propaganda were removed, while over 7,300 Turkish accounts spreading information favorable to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his political party were also taken down.

The San Francisco-based platform is planning on hosting a conference later this summer to “bring experts, industry, and government together to discuss opportunities for further collaboration” around removing deceptive state-backed social media campaigns, it said.

READ NEXT: Jessica Mulroney: Accused of ‘White Privilege,’ Loses TV Show