VIDEO: U.S. Marshal Shot In Head In Las Vegas

VIDEO: U.S. Marshal Shot In Head In Las Vegas

  • 5.8K Views
  • 33 Shares
  • Updated
Breaking news heavy

Preliminary reports are emerging that a U.S. Marshal is on life support after being shot in the head at George Floyd protests in Las Vegas.

Video has been posted of a livestream from outside the Courthouse which appears to capture the moment of the shooting. The camera is turned away but shots can clearly be heard in the video at 02:19:50:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak have confirmed “two separate incidents” but are yet to confirm any further details.

KTNV and local CBS affiliate 8 News Now said gunshots were heard before metro police swarmed the area outside the Federal Court House on Las Vegas boulevard following protests that happened in Fremont Street near Container Park.

Reporting live, KTNV reporters said a countless number of officers were in the area in downtown Las Vegas.

“Someone nearby heard someone had been shot – they are in touch with metro police. It did sound like a number of gunshots – a metro police cruiser was rushing into the area.”

Ed Komenda, Reno Gazette Journal, reported that at around 12 a.m. Tuesday “police have blocked off the Las Vegas Strip from The Strat — the towering resort at the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard — to Caesar’s Palace.”

He reported that earlier in the evening, a protester had been shot by police “after witnesses say he opened fire first.”

Orko Manna, a reporter with 8 News Now, confirmed that the LVMPD officer had been shot in the head, and someone else on the scene had been shot by metro police after they opened fire outside the Courthouse.

Manna later reported that the officer had been placed on life support at UMC Hospital, and quoted a source saying the incident occurred when “the officer was in a fight with another suspect when someone walked up from behind and shot the officer in the head.”

Earlier in the evening, Manna had posted scenes of peace breaking out in Vegas between protesters and officers across dividing picket lines:

More information will be posted as this story develops.

Read More
, , ,