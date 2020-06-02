VIDEO: U.S. Marshal Shot In Head In Las Vegas

Preliminary reports are emerging that a U.S. Marshal is on life support after being shot in the head at George Floyd protests in Las Vegas.

Video has been posted of a livestream from outside the Courthouse which appears to capture the moment of the shooting. The camera is turned away but shots can clearly be heard in the video at 02:19:50:

Someone was live streaming at the court house as it happened. @ 02:19:50 https://t.co/rRd2AToc0a — M Delrosario (@flipkid) June 2, 2020

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak have confirmed “two separate incidents” but are yet to confirm any further details.

My Office has been notified that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working two separate incidents in Las Vegas. The State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 2, 2020

KTNV and local CBS affiliate 8 News Now said gunshots were heard before metro police swarmed the area outside the Federal Court House on Las Vegas boulevard following protests that happened in Fremont Street near Container Park.

Reporting live, KTNV reporters said a countless number of officers were in the area in downtown Las Vegas.

“Someone nearby heard someone had been shot – they are in touch with metro police. It did sound like a number of gunshots – a metro police cruiser was rushing into the area.”

Ed Komenda, Reno Gazette Journal, reported that at around 12 a.m. Tuesday “police have blocked off the Las Vegas Strip from The Strat — the towering resort at the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard — to Caesar’s Palace.”

He reported that earlier in the evening, a protester had been shot by police “after witnesses say he opened fire first.”

Orko Manna, a reporter with 8 News Now, confirmed that the LVMPD officer had been shot in the head, and someone else on the scene had been shot by metro police after they opened fire outside the Courthouse.

#BREAKING: Metro sources confirm with @8NewsNow that an @LVMPD officer was shot in the head near @CircusVegas. This is the scene at @UMCSN right now. We’re also told that Metro Police shot someone else at the Federal Courthouse in #LasVegas, after he opened fire. #8NN pic.twitter.com/5Z3s2CdMCq — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 2, 2020

Manna later reported that the officer had been placed on life support at UMC Hospital, and quoted a source saying the incident occurred when “the officer was in a fight with another suspect when someone walked up from behind and shot the officer in the head.”

#BREAKING: @LVMPD sources confirm with @8NewsNow that the officer who was shot in the head is on life support at @UMCSN right now. Source also says the officer was in a fight with another suspect when someone walked up from behind and shot the officer in the head. #8NN pic.twitter.com/t8CX6p4Wpm — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 2, 2020

Earlier in the evening, Manna had posted scenes of peace breaking out in Vegas between protesters and officers across dividing picket lines:

WOW. @LVMPD in tactical gear and shields on one side. #BlackLivesMatter protesters at the courthouse in #LasVegas on the other side. Lots of shouting. And then THIS. Handshakes shared between protesters & police. Amazing. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/xBuGaLFQGX — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 2, 2020

More information will be posted as this story develops.