U.S. Marshal Shot In Head In Las Vegas

Preliminary reports are emerging that a U.S. Marshal has died after being shot in the head at George Floyd protests in Las Vegas.

KTNV and local CBS affiliate 8 News Now said gunshots were heard before metro police swarmed the area outside the Federal Court House on Las Vegas boulevard following protests that happened in Fremont Street near Container Park.

KTNV reporters said they were unsure if it was an active situation, but a countless number of officers were in the area in downtown Las Vegas.

“Someone nearby heard someone had been shot – they are in touch with metro police. It did sound like a number of gunshots – a metro police cruiser was rushing into the area.”

Ed Komenda, Reno Gazette Journal, reported that at around 12 a.m. Tuesday “police have blocked off the Las Vegas Strip from The Strat — the towering resort at the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard — to Caesar’s Palace.”

He reported that earlier in the evening, a protester had been shot by police “after witnesses say he opened fire first.”

Orko Manna, reporter with 8 News Now, confirmed that someone else had been shot by metro police after they opened fire outside the Courthouse.

#BREAKING: Metro sources confirm with @8NewsNow that an @LVMPD officer was shot in the head near @CircusVegas. This is the scene at @UMCSN right now. We’re also told that Metro Police shot someone else at the Federal Courthouse in #LasVegas, after he opened fire. #8NN pic.twitter.com/5Z3s2CdMCq — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 2, 2020

More information will be posted as this story develops.