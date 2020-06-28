WATCH: Video Shows Miami Gardens Police Officer Kneeling on Woman’s Neck

Jordy Yanes Martel is a former Florida police officer who is being charged with misconduct and battery after using a stun gun on a black woman while kneeling on her neck.

The 30-year-old was fired last week from the Miami Gardens Police Department, the Washington Post reported. He is now facing two felony counts of official misconduct and four counts of misdemeanor battery in connection with a January encounter with Safiya Satchell, the newspaper continued.

The Post aligned Martel’s actions with those surrounding the May arrest of George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose police custody death sparked global outrage.

Floyd died after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck and back for over eight minutes.

Bystander footage capturing Martel’s arrest shows the officer kneeling on Satchel’s neck and using a taser.

Miami Gardens police officer arrested after video shows him with knee on woman’s neck, stunning her with a Taser twice. Officer’s lawyer calls the arrest “politically motivated.” Here’s full video clip taken by the woman’s friend https://t.co/wDlUINtz4d pic.twitter.com/XPEMDYmJ0z — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) June 26, 2020

According to the Washington Post, Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert supported the officer’s termination. The mayor assured the public at a news conference that the “law applies to everyone.”

“The standards that our community require aren’t subject to interpretation,” he said. “If [police] violate those professional standards, then we will terminate them. If their conduct rises to the level where it’s criminal, [State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle] is going to prosecute you.”

Here is everything you need to know about Jordy Yanes Martel:

1. Martel Crossed Paths With Satchell at Tootsie’s Cabaret Strip Club

On Jan. 14, Satchell and her friend Raheam “Remy” Staats-Flemming were at the club, records obtained by the Post say. The two were unhappy with their service and left after getting a refund for their food, the affidavit for Martel’s arrest shows, The Post stated.

Court records claim that Satchell threw money at a waitress on her way out, the newspaper continued. A club manager told security that he wanted an off-duty Miami Gardens security officer to issue Satchell and her friend trespass warnings.

Martel stopped Satchell and Staats-Flemming in Satchell’s black Mercedes SUV as they were leaving the parking lot, the Washington Post stated. He asked Satchell for her information, citing the trespassing warning.

The Post wrote that the officer “had no legal grounds to detain her,” according to court documents.

When Martel asked the 33-year-old to walk to his car, Satchell asked if she could drive because she did not have shoes, the newspaper continued.

Martel threatened to handcuff Satchel for “resisting without violence,” the Post said, according to court documents.

“Either you come out with me and do the trespass, or you are getting arrested,” Martel said in an agitated tone, the affidavit obtained by the newspaper showed.

2. Martel Used a Stun Gun Twice on Satchell

Satchell asked her friend to record the encounter and told Martel that her father was a police officer, the Post reported.

He replied, “Okay. I don’t care about that,” the newspaper continued.

Martel, who is 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, pulled the 33-year-old out of her car, the Post said, citing court records. He then used a “leg sweep” to force the 117-pound woman to the ground.

The Post stated that court records show Martel had control over Satchell’s left arm while another officer held her right. Martel still decided to use his stun gun on the woman twice in her abdomen area.

Satchell was transported to Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, the newspaper added.

3. Investigators Found Inaccuracies in Martel’s Version of the Story

A Miami Gardens police officer dragged Safiya Satchell out of car, assaulted her, pressed his knee on her neck, and Tasered her. Then he lied about it. This incident is another disturbing example of police violence against Black women. #SayHerName https://t.co/PzsEtDeSO6 — African American Policy Forum (@AAPolicyForum) June 26, 2020

Body-camera footage, as well as Staats-Flemming’s cellphone video, contradicted the officer’s official claims of the incident, the Washington Post reported.

Martel is now “accused of not mentioning arrest as often as he said he did in the reports, being the aggressor in the interaction and lying about Satchell fighting him and the other officer,” according to the Post.

The officer is also being accused of using “excessive force,” the outlet continued. Satchell was left with cuts on her stomach and bruises on her arms and legs as a result of the arrest.

4. Martel Turned Himself in at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Miami Office

The 30-year-old turned himself in on June 25, according to NBC News. Martel was initially held in lieu of $6,000 bail.

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association told NBC, “We are without the usual information provided regarding the arrest,” despite there being already-released arrest documents.

The association emphasized that Martel is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

Satchell’s attorney released the following statement to CBS Miami regarding the officer’s arrest:

“We are pleased to have been notified that FDLE and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Public Corruption Unit have taken action against this former officer. It is long overdue for civilian oversight of our cities’ police departments to ensure our officers are not just serving but protecting our community. If you’re an officer that has broken policy or acted under color of law with a belief that Black Lives don’t Matter, you ought to be looking over your shoulder because the chickens have finally come home to roost. My client deserves to witness justice be served in this prosecution against this former officer where so many others in her position have not been as fortunate.”

5. The Police Union Says the Charges are Reactionary

The union characterized Martel’s charges as an alarming reaction to current national events surrounding law enforcement, CBS Miami reported.

The organization released a statement to the station, saying, “We are concerned that the recent nationwide events surrounding law enforcement played into today’s actions.”

Meanwhile, Martel’s attorney, Douglas Hartman, told the Miami Herald that he thought the charges were politically-motivated.

“It’s an overreaction. Clearly, it’s a political move,” Hartman said to the newspaper.

The defense lawyer “ripped the arrest,” the Herald continued, saying Martel was “punched in the mouth” and accusing Satchell of being “clearly intoxicated.”

