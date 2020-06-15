WATCH: Armed Men Protecting Philadelphia Columbus Statue Attack Reporter

A group of white men and women stood with bats and guns by a statue of Christopher Columbus in Philadelphia over the weekend, in an attempt to keep it “safe” from protestors. In the process, they attacked a reporter who came to videotape the scene, hitting him on the head and dragging his bike away from the statue. A day later, another video surfaced in which the reporter was attacked once more for videotaping crowds by the Columbus statue.

The videos were recorded by a reporter for Unicorn Riot, a self-described “non-profit left-wing media collective.” It has since been viewed over 3 million times, with many Twitter users rushing to identify the white men in the video who attacked the reporter. The reporter has not been named.

Unicorn Riot tweeted after the incident, “Our Philadelphia reporter is safe and unharmed apart from some small bruises. This thread documents the escalating right-wing violence in the last few days in South Philly, where Columbus statue vigilantes are successfully courting favor from the Philly PD’s 1st District.”

The videos are from incidents that took place on June 13 and 14, respectively.

WATCH: Armed White Men Protect Columbus Statue, Harass & Attack a Reporter

Racist vigilantes gathering with bats and guns at the statue of Christopher Columbus at Columbus Square in South Philadelphia, some of them just assaulted our reporter pic.twitter.com/kvUn9dLTaV — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 14, 2020

In the video above, one can see a group of “vigilantes” circling around the reporter, with one man exclaiming, “You’re so scared!,” and another man approaching the reporter with a bat and saying, “Aren’t you embarrassed?”

The reporter says, “I gave you my business card, sir.”

At one point, when the reporter asks the men what they think of Columbus’s racial and violent history, one man replied, “That’s cause they were f*cking savages.”

A group of men proceeded to drag the reporter’s bike away and slash its tires.

24 Hours Later, Columbus Defenders Attacked the Same Journalist Again in the Same Location: ‘Kill Him!’

SCENES IN SOUTH #PHILADELPHIA: Crowds have now decended at Marconi Plaza where Christopher Columbus statue stands. A very different scene from 24 hours ago. Some in crowd turning on man that was seen filming last night and was asked to leave by police. *language warning@6abc pic.twitter.com/OkUDivKyHr — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) June 15, 2020

24 hours after the first video posted by Unicorn Riot, the account posted a second video of a larger crowd in the same location. In that video, a journalist was seen videotaping the incident, before a crowd of white people attacked him, with one man clearly yelling, “Kill him!”

You can watch that video above, also posted by Unicorn Riot. The account shared multiple videos of numerous instances in which Columbus defenders attacked the Unicorn Riot journalist that night.

The account tweeted, “We lost track of how many times we were assaulted in/around Marconi Plaza by vigilantes tonight. When cops did step in, they made it clear they saw us as the problem and repeatedly tried to make us leave (which would obviously negate our ability to document vigilante activity)”

We lost track of how many times we were assaulted in/around Marconi Plaza by vigilantes tonight. When cops did step in, they made it clear they saw us as the problem and repeatedly tried to make us leave (which would obviously negate our ability to document vigilante activity) pic.twitter.com/wsDEQsz3Pv — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 15, 2020

None of the people involved in the incident have been charged with any crime.

