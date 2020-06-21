WATCH: Tulsa Crowd Cheers as Trump Drinks Glass of Water With 1 Hand at Rally

A lot happened during President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa on Saturday night. But one of the more unique moments was when the crowd cheered because Trump drank water with one hand. Watch the video and learn more about what happened below.

After Talking About How He Could Drink Water Normally, the Crowd Cheered When Trump Drank Water

Trump spent some time at the Tulsa rally talking about the media’s coverage of his West Point graduation speech from the week before. His walk down the ramp after his speech and the moment he drank water with two hands got a lot of attention by the media and by people on social media. Trump spent quite a bit of time explaining why he walked slow and also why he drank water with two hands. He mentioned that First Lady Melania Trump told him that he was trying not to spill water on his tie.

Then he demonstrated how he could drink water with one hand just fine, and the crowd cheered. Here’s the video of that moment below.

After a rant about how he can *definitely* drink a glass of water normally, Pres. Trump demonstrated by taking a sip and flinging a half-full cup across the stage. Supporters at his rally in Tulsa, OK erupted into cheers. pic.twitter.com/XzCMstsfoc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 21, 2020

A 2:15 clip is below where he talks about why he was drinking water the way he did during his graduation speech. The tweet below is from @TrumpWarRoom, which is a pro-Trump Twitter account managed by Trump’s campaign that often makes references to “fake news.”

WATCH: The crowd in Oklahoma ROARS as President Trump tells a story about the Fake News Media criticizing the way he drank water. #TulsaTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/BnxF4za7s1 — Trump War Room (#TulsaTrumpRally) (@TrumpWarRoom) June 21, 2020

Trump Was Referencing His West Point Water-Drinking Moment

During his West Point speech, Trump picked up a glass of water with his left hand. The video shows that he appeared to stop just short of his mouth and then used his right hand to push the bottom of the glass the rest of the way to his lips. You can watch the video of that moment below.

Hand trembling Trump tries drinking water pic.twitter.com/5fk1GiUnHb — we cant breathe (@concordresident) June 13, 2020

This wasn’t the first time that Trump was called out over how he drank water. Some of that attention is because of the time he made fun of the way Marco Rubio drank water.

Here’s the speech in which Trump made fun of Rubio for how he drank water. This was while Trump was on the campaign trail in February 2016:

Donald Trump mocks Marco Rubio's 2013 water bottle gaffeDuring a rally in Texas, Donald Trump mocks Marco Rubio's water bottle gaffe in 2013 when he delivered the rebuttal to President Obama's State of the Union. CBSN's Contessa Brewer shows us the video. 2016-02-26T21:22:26Z

He was referring to how many times Rubio paused to drink water during his official response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union in 2013. Here’s the clip of Rubio:

Marco Rubio Pauses Speech for Water BreakSen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., takes a sip in the middle of his GOP response to President Obama's 2013 State of the Union address. 2013-02-13T05:15:52Z

Trump Also Addressed the Ramp-Walking Incident During His Rally

Shortly after the drinking water incident at West Point last week, Trump walked down a ramp from the stage with what some thought was an awkward gait.

Is the President of the United States physically well? pic.twitter.com/6R4GExT0KL — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020

Trump later addressed his walk down the ramp in a tweet.

He wrote:

The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!

The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

And then he talked about why he walked the way he did at the rally too. He said he was wearing shoes that were slippery and he was concerned that if he fell, that would create even bigger headlines.

LMAOOOOO Trump just roasted the media for their coverage of him walking down a ramp and then renacted it pic.twitter.com/c9xG3Xfy1i — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 21, 2020

The crowd cheered for his walking demonstration too.

