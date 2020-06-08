William Dowsing Is the Bellevue Officer in the Viral Video of Him Choking Out a Black Woman

A video of William Dowsing, a Bellevue, Washington police officer, choking a black woman and kneeling on her back and neck has surfaced on the internet, garnering over 7 million views in 24 hours. The black woman’s name has not been released, but her daughter, a woman named NeNe Davis, has confirmed that it is her mother in the video.

The actual incident did not take place on June 6, but rather in 2018. Rather, Davis explained in an Instagram post that it happened to her mother a “while ago,” and that they only just received the footage by the man who took the video. Dowsing has been identified only recently, as the video has resurfaced on the internet. You can learn more about his history with the Bellevue Police Department below.

In response to the resurfacing of this video, the Bellevue police department released a statement this month, saying that “the particular incident was investigated through the departments Use of Force review process and the department’s complaint process,” and that Dowsing’s behavior “was found to be in compliance with department policy.”

Chief Steve Mylett of the Bellevue Police Department has since said the video was taken out of “context.”

WATCH: Bellevue Officer William Dowsing Forces Woman to the Ground, Then Kneels on Her Neck and Back Over a Dispute Over a Title Transfer

SHE WAS BRUTALIZED LIKE THIS FOR ASKING FOR A SHERIFF! FUCK THE POLICE! pic.twitter.com/Z0CWW1Ah4d — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 6, 2020

The above video shows a black woman getting tackled to the ground over a dispute over a title transfer. In the video, as the officer forces her to the ground, puts her in a chokehold, then kneels on her neck and back, she can be heard asking for her husband, and asking to speak with a sheriff, repeatedly.

Davis wrote,

The Bellevue Wa, Police Department looked at this video and decided that he did nothing wrong in this video. My mom weighs less than me and this big ass 200 pound man sat on her neck and back while she was not moving. She had to play dead in order for him to stop using all of these bogus ass wrestling moves on her. Watching a video of a man choking your mother out and sitting on top of her neck while she’s yelling out letting this man know she can’t fucking breathe is TRAUMATIZING! ( STOP ASKING ME WHY I DIDN’T DO ANYTHING WHEN THE COP WAS CHOKING MY MOM OUT BECAUSE I WAS NOT THERE WHEN THIS HAPPENED, IF YOU ACTUALLY WATCH THE VIDEO YOU WILL HEAR A MAN BEHIND THE CAMERA )

In a subsequent post, Davis wrote, “[The officer] said in the news clip that he didn’t harm her in any type of way, her knee has been fucked up still to this day smfh”

In a statement earlier this month, Chief Mylett said that the video was “disturbing,” but that the officer’s actions were determined “reasonable”.

Here’s the full statement:

“I want the public to know that we take all use of force very seriously. The video is disturbing. When taken in its complete context the officer’s actions were determined reasonable for the resistance he was faced with. From the officer’s perspective, he believed the driver posed a threat to him and others in the area through her refusal to comply with his lawful repeated orders, continual efforts to remove her hand from her purse, and her attempts put the car in gear. As a result of the totality of the situation and the driver’s resistance, the officer used force to overcome the active resistance.”

Dowsing Is Featured Frequently on the Bellevue PD Facebook Page; He’s Been a Bellevue Officer Since 2018

https://m.facebook.com/watch/?v=690177834772057&_rdr#!/story.php?story_fbid=1469896609828010&id=786694088148269

Per an interview he gave via Facebook Watch, Dowsing has been a Bellevue police officer since 2018. Prior to that, he worked as an officer in Seattle, starting in 2013. He said that he likes working for the Bellevue Police Department primarily because of the resources available to him for improved training methods.

“One of the things that really appeals to me…is the availability and the quality of training that we have here,” he said, noting lessons in Jiu Jitsu as an example. “Bellevue is a smaller agency, so you feel like you get to know your [team].”

During his time working for Bellevue PD, Dowsing has served as a firearms instructor, a member of the department’s defensive tactics instructor cadre, and a member of the SWAT team.