WATCH: Woman Coughs on Baby at California Yogurt Shop, Video Shows

California authorities are looking for a woman who coughed on a baby at a San Jose restaurant last week.

The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a woman in her 60s seemed to have purposefully cough on a 1-year-old baby at a local Yogurtland on June 12.

At around 5:25 p.m., surveillance video captured the woman walking over to a stroller and cough at least two times over the child, according to a press release.

The suspect then left the business, Sergeant Enrique Garcia wrote in the release.

The woman has yet to be identified or arrested as of Tuesday morning.

The Suspect Was Upset at the Mother for not ‘Maintaining Proper Social Distancing,’ Police Say

The female suspect, described as a white woman with a medium build, was standing in front of the mother and her child, according to the release.

Garcia wrote that she “was upset that the mother was not maintaining proper social distancing.”

The woman then proceeded to remove her face mask and cough in the baby’s face two-to-three times.

The woman was last seen sporting a gray bandana, glasses, long-sleeved shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants and patterned tennis shoes, the police statement discloses.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the virus is mainly spread through respiratory droplets released into the air by acts like coughing or sneezing.

The Center also claims that the spread is “more likely when people are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).”

California currently has more than 178,000 positive cases so far, the California Department of Public Health reported.

The Boy’s Mother Says she Thinks the Incident was Racially-Motivated

In an interview with ABC7, the mother described the attack as what she perceived to be motivated by race.

Mireya Mora explained how the woman was upset because she was too close in line, ABC7 reported.

“It happened so quick I was in shock. She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son’s face,” Mora told the station.

Mora then said to ABC7 that the woman started to harass her only after she began speaking in Spanish to her grandma.

“I believe this woman may be racist because the family in front of her is white,” she said, according to the news outlet. “Me and my grandma are Hispanic and she started telling me about my distance and harassing me and my son once I started speaking Spanish to my grandma.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161, or leave a tip with Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867 or at svcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

