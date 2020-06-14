WATCH: Woman Hits & Damages Car With Hammer in Los Angeles

A video has gone viral on social media of a woman hitting a car with a hammer in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the incident took place in Chatsworth, a neighborhood in LA, and the video was shared on June 13.

The identity of the woman has not been independently confirmed by Heavy, although a name has been circulating online. The video was shared on Twitter by Edy Perez, who is the woman’s neighbor and the owner of the vehicle in the video. The clip starts by showing the woman, who is holding two hammers, hitting a car with one of them. Viewers only see the woman hit the car twice with the hammer; however, the exterior of the car is riddled with dents.

After the woman stops striking the car, she walks up to the individual taking the video with hammers in hand. During the video, the woman makes statements like: “Get the f*** out of this neighborhood” and “Go back to Mexico.”

At one point, the woman can be seen hitting a garbage can with her hammer while someone off-camera calls the police.

In the caption of the video, Perez wrote: “Bruh I hate racist ppl so much .. Im all the way in Miami while this dumb*ssbihh in LA f**king my car up .. all cuz she racist and dont like us.” Since the clip was shared on Saturday, it has received over 2 million views, 32,000 retweets and 76,000 likes.

Here is the video:

Bruh I hate racist ppl so much .. Im all the way in Miami while this dumbassbihh in LA fucking my car up .. all cuz she racist and dont like us 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/jSy4ado1wT — edy📸 (@superduperedy) June 13, 2020

Perez shared another video of the woman recorded after she hit the car with the hammer. In the video, the woman is being held aggressively by a neighbor who is calling her a racist. Watch below:

Perez Owns the Car in the Video & He Moved Into the Neighborhood Last Year

Perez spoke to TMZ and said that he and his roommates moved into the house next door to the woman in the video early last year. Perez told the outlet that she has been using racial slurs toward him and his roommates since they moved in.

According to his tweet, Perez is currently in Miami. He told TMZ that his sister heard banging outside when she was at his LA home. She went outside and saw the woman hitting the car with two hammers “for no reason at all.”

Perez said the woman was arrested after the incident but was released a day later because of COVID-19. TMZ confirmed with the LA County Sheriff’s Office that a woman with the same name was arrested and released less than 24 hours later, but the sheriff’s office did not confirm if it was the same individual as the woman in the video.

Perez Has Set Up a GoFundMe Page for Repairs to His Car & Legal Fees

Perez has made a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for repairs to his car. Perez wrote, “This Racist woman smashes my car in with two hammers for no reason. I don’t have full coverage insurance for my car so anything will help. She was arrested but later let go due to covid. Help fund me for repair or lawyer fees.”

By Saturday night, Perez had already raised over $5,000.

