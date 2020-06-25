WATCH: YouTube’s Ace Family Shares Birth Video

The Ace Family, who has more than 18.7 million subscribers on YouTube, shared a video showing the birth of their third child. Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz welcomed their son on June 20 and uploaded a video that showed Paiz’s labor and delivery days later.

McBroom and Paiz are already parents to 4-year-old Elle and Alaïa, 20 months. Together, they are best known on YouTube as the “Ace” family. The video quickly became the most popular video on YouTube, landing in the No. 1 trending slot on June 25 and garnering more than 9 million views.

Watch the full video below:

Aside from sharing the YouTube video, Paiz also wrote an Instagram post about becoming a mother for the third time. “My whole world in a photo,” Paiz wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of her three children. “My angels are so gentle with him, they love their brother so much!!💙 He’s perfect… Thank you God.”

The Ace Family Has Been Documenting the Third Pregnancy Since the Beginning

The mother-of-three first revealed in January that they were expanding their family. “I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world,” she said, sharing a picture of her burgeoning baby bump. “You were the missing puzzle piece, I can’t wait to meet you son.”

Paiz has been sharing post-partum updates on Instagram, revealing via her Story that her “milk finally came in” five days after welcoming their son, whose name they didn’t immediately reveal.

The video starts out with the family talking about having more children, saying they definitely wanted to expand their family. In the next cut, McBroom says that he knows the gender of their third child and Paiz adds that a psychic once told her she was destined to have three children: two girls and a boy.

The couple found out for sure they were having a baby boy in November and were thrilled. Paiz shared the news with McBroom with a fun gender reveal, placing the color blue inside a Jamba Juice smoothie for him.

Paiz Helped Deliver Her Son

The doctor asked if McBroom wanted to deliver their son, but he was afraid. He said he heard stories about men being scarred and he didn’t help with the birth of their other two children. At first he said he would think about it but then decided not to. Paiz was eager to assist in her baby’s birth and told the camera she would lift him out.

McBroom filmed the birth, keeping the camera focused on their faces. After a gentle final push, Paiz reached down to welcome her son into the world.

The family promised to drop their next video on June 25 at 4 p.m. PST.

