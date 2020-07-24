Austin Convention Center Turned Into COVID-19 Field Hospital

Austin setting up coronavirus field hospital at convention center.

With COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in parts of Texas, some cities are taking significant steps to be able to continue treating those who get sick. Austin, Texas is setting up a field hospital in the Austin Convention Center for coronavirus patients, in case hospitals get overwhelmed. They hope they don’t have to use the hospital, officials said in a Friday press conference, but it’s ready in case it’s needed.

The City of Austin just allowed media to come inside the field hospital and take photos on Friday, July 24, CBS Austin reported. Rooms will be available for less-severe patients all the way up to tents set up for those waiting to be transferred to hospital ICUs.

It will start with 100 beds for coronavirus patients but can expand to up to 1,500 beds if needed, KXAN reported. The field hospital is known as an “alternate care site” for patients and it can open as early as Monday.

Here’s another video showing the field hospital.

Thanks to masks and social distancing, recent confirmed cases have trended downward in the city, KVUE reported. But the hospital is still being prepared for a worst-case scenario.

Here’s another look at the hospital.

The purpose of the hospital is to make sure the city doesn’t run out of hospital beds for ill patients.

Here’s another look inside the Convention Center.

Officials said during a press conference on Friday that they hope to never have to actually use the field hospital, but it is here in case it’s needed.

Plans for the field hospital have been in the works for months, but it will only be used if the situation in the city gets more severe.

KUT reported that the field hospital is more of an “insurance policy” that will be ready as long as hospitals are in “surge plans.”

Dr. Mark Escott, the top health authority in Austin, said that the Center does not plan to take patients from areas outside of Central Texas, KVUE reported. Patients from outside the region would likely be sent to an area hospital.

The field hospital will be used for COVID-19 patients in the surrounding five-county area.

Matt Largey of KUT tweeted that welcome bags are at the field hospital, ready for people who arrive. They’re from SXSW 2020, which had to be canceled in March because of the pandemic.

Other cities in Texas are harder hit. Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that in Starr County in south Texas, some patients may need to be turned away from hospitals if they are deemed too sick to treat. The county had to form a health board to help medical workers allocate resources when they are scarce, determining who will get treatment and who will not. Starr County is 230 miles south of San Antonio and currently has more than 1,700 confirmed cases.

In Texas, there have been more than 361,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 4,500 people in the state have died. There were 9,507 new confirmed cases on July 23 and 173 people in the state died. Harris County leads the state in cases, with 59,924.

