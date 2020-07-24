Austin Convention Center Turned Into COVID-19 Field Hospital

With COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in parts of Texas, some cities are taking significant steps to be able to continue treating those who get sick. Austin, Texas is setting up a field hospital in the Austin Convention Center for coronavirus patients, in case hospitals get overwhelmed. They hope they don’t have to use the hospital, officials said in a Friday press conference, but it’s ready in case it’s needed.

The City of Austin just allowed media to come inside the field hospital and take photos on Friday, July 24, CBS Austin reported. Rooms will be available for less-severe patients all the way up to tents set up for those waiting to be transferred to hospital ICUs.

Austin Field Hospital First Look: These tents are set up to treat the most seriously ill patients who will likely need to be transferred to ICUs at hospitals. pic.twitter.com/9rNQir7bvN — Bettie Cross (@BettieCrossTV) July 24, 2020

It will start with 100 beds for coronavirus patients but can expand to up to 1,500 beds if needed, KXAN reported. The field hospital is known as an “alternate care site” for patients and it can open as early as Monday.

Got one of the first glimpses into Austin Public Health's Alternate Care Site inside the Austin Convention Center. It is currently equipped with 100 beds, including several ICU beds, but has the capacity to fill to 1,500 if necessary. It will be ready to open by Monday. pic.twitter.com/Zp8f9ulS4X — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) July 24, 2020

Here’s another video showing the field hospital.

FIRST LOOK: This is the field hospital set up at the Austin Convention Center to treat less serious patients. Today @cbsaustin is getting a first look at the facilities that could be used to care for an overflow of #coronavirus patients. pic.twitter.com/CAWsblsao6 — Bettie Cross (@BettieCrossTV) July 24, 2020

Thanks to masks and social distancing, recent confirmed cases have trended downward in the city, KVUE reported. But the hospital is still being prepared for a worst-case scenario.

Here’s another look at the hospital.

Getting our first look inside the Austin convention Center which is being converted into an overflow COVID-19 field hospital. Only a few beds are up, the site is expandable to handle up to 1500 patients if needed @fox7austin pic.twitter.com/FsETblOrkv — rudy koski (@KoskionFOX7) July 24, 2020

The purpose of the hospital is to make sure the city doesn’t run out of hospital beds for ill patients.

We rely on the medical partners in our region to coordinate care for us when we need it. After lengthy regional planning, I’m at the Austin Convention Center touring the Regional Field Hospital. It will open on Monday, in an effort to make sure we don’t run out of hospital beds. pic.twitter.com/cTCE6JOlQ5 — Judge Ruben Becerra (@rubenbecerrasr) July 24, 2020

Here’s another look inside the Convention Center.

Officials said during a press conference on Friday that they hope to never have to actually use the field hospital, but it is here in case it’s needed.

Coronavirus in Austin, Texas: Convention center transformed into field hospital | KVUEThe Austin Convention Center has been transformed into a field hospital in the event that it is needed to help Austin-area hospitals deal with coronavirus patients. As of July 24, it is not needed to help with hospitalized COVID-19 patients. KVUE is Austin's ABC affiliate station and has been delivering local news for Central Texans since 1971. Today it is owned by TEGNA, Inc., which reaches approximately one-third of all television households in America. http://www.kvue.com 2020-07-24T17:54:29Z

Plans for the field hospital have been in the works for months, but it will only be used if the situation in the city gets more severe.

Dr. Jason Pickett, Austin –Travis County Alternate Health Authority, says they have been working on the convention center alternate care site for months. But they hope they "never have to put a patient in it." Says this is just in case things get more dire. — Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) July 24, 2020

KUT reported that the field hospital is more of an “insurance policy” that will be ready as long as hospitals are in “surge plans.”

The center will still be operational as long as hospitals are in "their surge plans," officials say. This isn't depended on overall case numbers, it seems. — Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) July 24, 2020

Dr. Mark Escott, the top health authority in Austin, said that the Center does not plan to take patients from areas outside of Central Texas, KVUE reported. Patients from outside the region would likely be sent to an area hospital.

The field hospital will be used for COVID-19 patients in the surrounding five-county area.

Only #coronavirus patients will be treated at Austin's new field hospital at the Austin Convention Center. Those patients would primarily come from the surrounding 5-county area. pic.twitter.com/VxM4So7KRW — Bettie Cross (@BettieCrossTV) July 24, 2020

Matt Largey of KUT tweeted that welcome bags are at the field hospital, ready for people who arrive. They’re from SXSW 2020, which had to be canceled in March because of the pandemic.

Welcome bags for patients at the (for now) unused field hospital set up at the Austin Convention Center. The bags are from #SXSW2020, which was canceled in March.

📸 by @CPerezGabriel pic.twitter.com/f16ifyaFCk — Matt Largey (@mattlargey) July 24, 2020

Other cities in Texas are harder hit. Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that in Starr County in south Texas, some patients may need to be turned away from hospitals if they are deemed too sick to treat. The county had to form a health board to help medical workers allocate resources when they are scarce, determining who will get treatment and who will not. Starr County is 230 miles south of San Antonio and currently has more than 1,700 confirmed cases.

In Texas, there have been more than 361,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 4,500 people in the state have died. There were 9,507 new confirmed cases on July 23 and 173 people in the state died. Harris County leads the state in cases, with 59,924.

