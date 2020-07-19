18-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Man Found On McDonald’s Roof

An 18-year-old woman was arrested in the murder of a Bronx, New York man after his body was found on the roof of a McDonald’s restaurant. According to Newsday, Ayame Stamoulis was arrested on July 17 at her Brooklyn home and charged with murder, tampering with evidence and concealing a corpse.

ABC 7 New York reported that Stamoulis and two other people entered the apartment of Richard Hamlet with the intention of committing a burglary last week. Police say that they are assuming that the three suspects didn’t expect to run into Hamlet during the heist. When they did, they beat him, choked him and forced him to drink a “caustic liquid” according to ABC. NYPD Detective Jeff Grater confirmed to Newsday that the three suspects did beat and choke Hamlet but didn’t mention drinking any liquid.

The 2 Other Suspects Are At Large

The three suspects allegedly wrapped Hamlet’s body in a plastic bag and threw his body onto the roof of a McDonald’s on East 149 street in the Bronx, ABC also reported. Hamlet’s body was found on July 15 and 911 was called around 6 a.m, Bronx.com reported. The New York Post reported that the 911 caller said there was only half of a body on the McDonald’s roof but police have not confirmed this.

According to inmate records, Stamoulis is currently at Rikers Island Jail and is expected to appear in court on August 17. Her bail has been remanded. She has also been charged with manslaughter, burglary and gang assault, the New York Daily News reported. The two other suspects are still at large.

Her lawyer has not commented yet.

Burglaries in New York City Have Spiked During COVID-19 Pandemic

In May, NYPD released data showing that burglaries increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. According to their statistics, there 1,154 incidents whereas there were 861 during the same time period the year before, increasing 34%. For the year, burglaries had increased 31% to 5,405 from 4,126.

“The uptick in violence, I haven’t seen anything this bad in a long time,” a law enforcement official told CNN. “This is the worst I’ve seen it in six or seven years.”

For the first five months of 2020, there was also a rise in murders. The stats show that murders increased 18.8% from 117 last year to 139 this year. There were also 100 shootings by May compared to 61 during the same time period in 2019.

According to the statistics for June 2020 showed that burglaries were continuing to increase, rising up 118.2% to 1,783 compared to 817 in June 2019. Burglaries are up 46.3% for the year to 7,234 from 4,943 from last year.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the NYPD would addressing the uptick in crime back in April.

“We stand strong, on the front lines, to ensure a common good for all and to continue to relentlessly drive down crime, deliver justice for every crime victim and maintain a sense of safety we believe all New Yorkers deserve,” he said according to the New York Post.

