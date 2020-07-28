Attorney General Bill Barr Accused of ‘Twisting’ Justice Department at House Hearing

Attorney General Bill Barr faced fiery questioning from Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday on matters ranging from the Roger Stone and Gen. Michael Flynn cases, to the militarized federal response to ongoing racial justice protests.

Democratic Chair Jerry Nadler in his opening statement accused Barr of “twisting the Department of Justice into a shadow of itself” by acting as a sword and shield for President Donald Trump.

Barr appeared ready for a fight, judging from the opening statement he released Monday, in which he attacked the Russia probe as “bogus” and railed against protesters who have taken to the streets following the killing of George Floyd.

House Republicans, too, came loaded for bear. Armed with a 49-page list of “pre-buttals” — that is, responses for Democratic criticism of Barr — the first word ranking Republican Jim Jordan spoke was “spying.” Jordan used his opening statement to attack the origins of the Russia probe, accuse Congressional Democrats of conspiring against Flynn and play a lengthy supercut of isolated violent incidents at protests.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nadler Accused Barr of Malfeasance Regarding: Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Orders, the Michael Flynn Case, the Firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the Mueller Report & More

Nadler’s opening statement consisted of a litany of abuses he and other House Democrats claim Barr has either perpetrated as Attorney General, or allowed to go on. He noted that some of the objectives of the DOJ since its inception in the mid-1800s have been “stemming the tide of systemic racism” and enforcing the country’s civil rights laws.

“Not every attorney general in the last 150 years has given full expression to these goals; every administration has fallen short in some way,” Nadler said. “Today, under your leadership, those objectives are more at risk … you have waged a persistent war against the department’s professional core in an attempt to secure favor with the president.”

Nadler accused Barr of using force against citizens exercising their First Amendment rights, spreading misinformation about voter fraud, misrepresenting the Mueller report on potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia and intervening in criminal cases that Trump has a personal interest in.

“Your willingness to shield President Trump from accountability demonstrates a real threat to the liberty and safety of this country,” Nadler said.

Under Barr’s leadership, the DOJ’s credo has become, “The presidents enemies will be punished and his friends will be protected no matter the cost to liberty, no matter the cost to justice,” Nadler added.

Barr Said He Uses ‘Independent Judgment to Make Whatever Call’ He Thinks Is Right & Downplayed Police Brutality Against Black Americans

Barr, in his opening statement, first recognized Rep. John Lewis, who died last weekend. He noted Lewis’s “unwavering commitment to non-violence” and contrasted it with ongoing protests he characterized as violent and lawless.

The attorney general also attacked Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, referring to it as “Russiagate” and characterizing it as a series of “grave abuses.” Democratic attacks on his leadership are attempts to discredit him because of his investigations into the origins of the Russia probe, he said.

Barr then defended himself against accusations of acting as an enforcer and protector for Trump. He vowed that all criminal cases are “handled evenhandedly, based on the law and the facts and without regard to political or personal considerations,” and said that Trump has not tried to get in the middle of any of his decisions in criminal matters.

