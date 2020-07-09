WATCH: Bill Nye’s TikTok About Mask Wearing Goes Viral

Scientist Bill Nye created a viral TikTok video where he said wearing a mask was “literally” a matter of life or death. Nye created a new edition of the “Consider the Following” segment, where he explained how masks can stop prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“Why do people in the scientific community want you to wear a face mask when you’re out in public?” Nye asked. “Well please, consider the following.”

Nye lit a candle to help with the demonstration. He donned a scarf, a cloth mask and an N-95 mask and blew out a candle. The scarf was the least effective and the N-95 was the most effective. “If you’re wearing [a cloth mask], you are protecting yourselves and those around you,” Nye says in the clip.

While Nye is known for his laidback presence, the star went viral last year after he became angry while talking about climate change. Nye demonstrated the same type of ire while talking about mask-wearing during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The reason we want you to wear a mask: is to protect you, sure. But the main reason we want you to wear a mask: is to protect me – from you – and the particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system! Everybody, this is a matter literally of life and death. And when I use the word 'literally,' I mean literally a matter of life and death. So when you're out in public, please wear a mask.

Nye’s Mask Video Triggered a Large Response

Hours after the TikTok video was posted, the clip garnered more than 3.7 million views. It generated nearly 100,000 likes and inspired nearly 20,000 comments. The most liked comment came from TikToker Arnie Nergret who wrote, “TRIGGERED BILL BYE” several times.

Nye was widely supported in the comments section, with some of the netizens telling him to run for president. “Please Bill run for president…… the world would be so much better,” one person said.

Others enjoyed the video because the “Consider the Following” was a return to nostalgia. Some were hopeful that people would start wearing masks now that Nye, a beloved scientist that many millennials associate with their childhoods, said so.

Masks Are Political In The U.S.

While health officials have said mask-wearing can stop the spread of COVID-19, some Americans do not want to wear them because they claim they infringe on their personal freedoms. Democrats were more likely to wear masks than Republicans, according to a poll by Pew Research Center, cited by The Guardian.

President Donald Trump has not worn a mask in public, as reported by CNN. Most of the people who attended his July 4 celebrations at Mt. Rushmore and on the White House South Lawn did not wear masks either.

Now Trump is at odds Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after Fauci warned the U.S. was not in a good place.

“Well, I think we are in a good place. I disagree with him,” Trump told Greta Van Susteren, as noted by CNN.

“Dr. Fauci said don’t wear masks and now he says wear them. And he said numerous things. Don’t close off China. Don’t ban China. I did it anyway. I didn’t listen to my experts and I banned China. We would have been in much worse shape.”

“We’ve done a good job,” Trump continued. “I think we are going to be in two, three, four weeks, by the time we next speak, I think we’re going to be in very good shape.”

