Bridger Walker: Chris Evans Makes Promise to Brave 6-Year-Old

Avengers star Chris Evans has made a video promise to Bridger Walker, the 6-year-old Wyoming boy who saved his little sister from a dog attack.

Bridger’s aunt Nikki Walker posted on Instagram that the young boy jumped in front of a dog that was running to attack his sister.

In the video, Evans promises to send Walker an “authentic Captain America shield” for his act of bravery. The movie star’s original video was shared on social media.

Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero. So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans. Spread love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKxeHcyPyk — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 16, 2020

Bridger was filmed wearing a Captain America costume and watching Evans’ message on an iPad, with his sister sitting alongside him.

Chris Evans says in the video, “Hey Bridger, Captain America here, how you doing, buddy? I read your story, I saw what you did.

“I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple of days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you’re a hero. What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.

“I’m going to track down your address, and I’m going to send you an authentic Captain America shield, because pal, you deserve it.

“Keep being the man you are. We need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down.”

The video ends with a woman asking, “What do you think, kiddo?” and Bridger saying, “good” while his little sister says, “That was awesome.”

“He’s going to send you an official, real Captain America shield,” a man says. “We’re going to hang it on your wall, we can attack bad guys, take it to a jiujitsu tournament…”

“You can take it wherever you go!” his sister adds.

The person who shared the video on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD, wrote, “Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero.” He called the gesture “one of the most fulfilling things ever.”

Bridger Ran to His Sister’s Aid When a Dog Charged at Her

Bridger’s aunt wrote on Instagram in a post that has been liked more than a million times, “On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog.

“After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe.

“He later said, ‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.'”

The child went on to receive 90 stitches “from a skilled plastic surgeon,” she said, and was “resting at home” after the attack.

She said the boy was in good spirits, with “his awesome personality in tact.”

“He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him,” she said.

Nikki Walker tagged various celebrities on the Instagram post, including Tom Holland, Vin Diesel and Chris Pratt.

The Family Said They Did Not Blame the Dog Owners for the Attack

6-year-old HERO #BridgerWalker selflessly saved his little sister from dog attack! A Cheyenne, #Wyoming youngster hailed a hero for stepping in between his little sister & charging dog on July 9th—an act of bravery that resulted in 90 stitches to his face pic.twitter.com/DHLikRNn6n — Blyth Spartans Greek Community (@GreekBlyth1899) July 16, 2020

Nikki Walker said on Instagram the family felt “no resentment” toward the dog owners. “If anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident,” she said.

Rather than starting a GoFundMe, the family was asking for donations to Wounded Warrior Project, a group established to help injured military veterans, or Mission 22, a nonprofit working to prevent suicides by former service members, Walker said.

