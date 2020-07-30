WATCH: Gunfire From Shooting That Injured Three Chicago Police Officers Caught on Video

A video has emerged capturing the sounds of gunfire during a shooting near a Chicago police station that left three police officers and a prisoner wounded.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed the shooting on her Twitter page, writing, “I ask everyone in our city to join me in praying for the @Chicago_Police officers shot and injured this morning in the line of duty. We’re continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.”

She added: “Today is a searing reminder of the danger our men and women of our Police Department face every day they put on their uniforms and leave their homes. This is the sacrifice they make in order to serve and protect our city and fellow residents.”

According to WGN-TV, the shooting occurred” near the 25th District headquarters at 5555 West Grand Avenue around 9:30 a.m.” on July 30.

Here’s the video:

Three Officers Were Shot After the Suspect Opened Fire From a Police Van, Reports Say

#BREAKING: Chicago police officer wounded, taken to hospital after shooting on Northwest Side: https://t.co/ST71mmi83H pic.twitter.com/yXFzF6Iw6k — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) July 30, 2020

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that four officers were taken to the hospital. One was in serious condition after being shot in the neck. One officer was shot in the vest and one was taken to the hospital for an “unspecified medical condition.” Only one of the four had serious injuries, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported that the suspect was also shot but his condition is not clear.

According to the Sun-Times, the prisoner was “being transported in a police wagon to the 25th District police station at Grand and Central” and opened fire when the doors were opened. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 at the station at 5555 W. Grand.

The Suspect Was Accused of a Carjacking

CPD officer shot. In critical condition. Huge police and fire presence just outside of area 5 police headquarters. @WGNRadioNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/aws3cKqCZZ — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) July 30, 2020

According to the Chicago Tribune, the shooting occurred “during an arrest attempt” and dozens of shots were fired. The officers were in “good condition” after the shooting, the newspaper reported, adding that one officer suffered a gunshot wound to the chin and a second officer was shot in the hip. The Tribute reported that the medical situation faced by one of the officers was chest pains.

The newspaper reported that authorities had spotted a vehicle they thought was involved in a downtown carjacking.

“I want to strongly emphasize the inherent danger that these and all Chicago police officers experience everyday protecting the residents of Chicago,” Police Chief David Brown said, according to The Tribune. ”When they leave home, they leave their loved ones, and put these stars on and risk everything. They risk everything protecting all of us.”

The Tribune described the suspect as a “violent, carjacking offender” who managed to fire “multiple shots.” It wasn’t clear where he got the gun and his name was not released.

Chicago has been dealing with rising gun-related violence. Eleven people were shot in unrelated incidents on Tuesday, July 28 alone in the city, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. Those shootings are unrelated to the shooting of the officers.

