Chuck Woolery Says ‘Everyone Is Lying’ About COVID-19 Even Though His Son Had It

Former TV game show host and current co-host of conservative podcast “Blunt Force Truth,” Chuck Woolery, Tweeted accusations Sunday that everyone from doctors to Democrats are lying about COVID-19 in efforts to skew the election.

Woolery’s tweets were re-tweeted by President Donald Trump, along with Woolery’s follow up tweet claiming that scientific evidence points to how schools should open this fall.

Woolery wrote on Sunday, “The most outrageous lies are the ones about COVID-19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

Then on Monday, he tweeted about how he “really stirred the pot” and said he doesn’t believe Dr. Fauci.

Yet only a couple hours after that tweet he seemed to backpedal when he clarified that COVID-19 is real and it is here, saying his son had the disease.

However, Woolery said that he is opposed to theories being reported instead of facts.

The Accusatory Tweet Comes on the Heels of the Trump Administration Trying to Discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci

According to CNN, “a White House official” told the news outlet that “several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things.” That person cited Fauci’s comments early in the pandemic and some of the things he said in past interviews.

Fauci has been openly critical of some of Trump’s leadership where the pandemic is concerned and according to CNN, the two men haven’t spoken for months.

However, on Monday White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said officials only “provided a direct answer to what was a direct question” when they pointed out Fauci’s statements that they say were inaccurate. McEnany also said that The President and Fauci have “always had a very good working relationship,” CNN reported.

Fauci told the Financial Times on July 10 that he hadn’t briefed Trump in about two months but he’s sure his messages are passed along. He also alluded to the reason people are seeing less of him.

Fauci told the Financial Times, “I have a reputation, as you probably have figured out, of speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things. And that may be one of the reasons why I haven’t been on television very much lately,” he said.

The World Health Organization Said Monday That The Erosion of Trust Is Undermining The Fight Against COVID-19

In a statement from WHO on Monday, Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said they are seeing four situations play out around the world in the fight against COVID-19, and in the countries where the virus is spreading it’s largely due to a lack of clear communication and “comprehensive strategies.”

Ghebreyesus said:

Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response: trust. If governments do not clearly communicate with their citizens and roll out a comprehensive strategy focused on suppressing transmission and saving lives; If populations do not follow the basic public health principles of physical distancing, hand washing, wearing masks, coughing etiquette and staying at home when sick; If the basics aren’t followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go. It’s going to get worse and worse and worse. But it does not have to be this way.

The Director-General said that the four types of scenarios they’re seeing are:

1. The first situation is countries that were alert and aware – they prepared and responded rapidly and effectively to the first cases. As a result, they have so far avoided large outbreaks. 2. The second situation is countries in which there was a major outbreak that was brought under control through a combination of strong leadership and populations adhering to key public health measures. 3. The third situation we’re seeing is countries that overcame the first peak of the outbreak, but having eased restrictions, are now struggling with new peaks and accelerating cases. 4. The fourth situation is those countries that are in the intense transmission phase of their outbreak.

“Let me blunt,” Ghebreyesus said. “Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction. The virus remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this.”

However, he says it’s not too late to improve. “No matter where a country is in its epidemic curve, it is never too late to take decisive action,” he said.

