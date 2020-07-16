Here’s Why the CDC’s New COVID-19 Guidelines Urge You to Wear a Mask

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines suggesting that Americans wear masks in the fight against COVID-19.

In a press release issued July 14, 2020, the CDC wrote, “CDC calls on Americans to wear masks to prevent COVID-19 spread.”

“Americans are increasingly adopting the use of cloth face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the latest science may convince even more to do so,” the CDC wrote, as COVID-19 cases are spiking in many states throughout the United States.

“In an editorial published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), CDC reviewed the latest science and affirms that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities. There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.”

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

As of July 16, 2020, the CDC reported that there were 3,483,832 total COVID-19 cases in the United States, with 67,404 new cases. There have been 136,938 deaths with 947 new deaths.

Here’s what you need to know:

The CDC Believes That Masks Can Reduce Transmission Based on Two Recent Studies

The CDC, in its press release, cited two studies “showing that adherence to universal masking policies reduced SARS-CoV-2 transmission within a Boston hospital system, and one from CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), showing that wearing a mask prevented the spread of infection from two hair stylists to their customers in Missouri.” You can read more about the study involving the hair stylists here.

The CDC continued, “Additional data in today’s MMWR showed that immediately after the White House Coronavirus Task Force and CDC advised Americans to wear cloth face coverings when leaving home, the proportion of U.S. adults who chose to do so increased, with 3 in 4 reporting they had adopted the recommendation in a national internet survey.”

The CDC cited “a growing body of evidence that cloth face coverings provide source control – that is, they help prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading COVID-19 to others. The main protection individuals gain from masking occurs when others in their communities also wear face coverings.”

The Percentage of People Willing to Wear Masks Is Growing, CDC Says

The CDC also found that data from an internet survey of a national sample of 503 adults during April 7–9 “found that about 62% said they would follow the newly announced recommendations to wear a face mask when outside the home. A repeat survey during May 11-13 showed that the percentage of adults endorsing face mask wearing increased to more than 76%.”

The CDC explains why wearing a face covering is important:

Cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others. Wearing a cloth face covering will help protect people around you, including those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and workers who frequently come into close contact with other people (e.g., in stores and restaurants). Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings. The spread of COVID-19 can be reduced when cloth face coverings are used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

The CDC did clarify: “Who should NOT use cloth face coverings: children under age 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.” In addition, according to CDC, “Cloth face coverings are NOT surgical masks or N95 respirators. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.”

CDC provides these suggestions for wearing face coverings correctly:

Wash your hands before putting on your face covering

Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin

Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face

Make sure you can breathe easily

The new suggestion on face coverings comes as skirmishes have erupted at stores around the country over face mask wearing. For example, in Michigan, police shot and killed a man who they say murdered an elderly man in a dairy store over an argument about a mask requirement.

