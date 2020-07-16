COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Is There a Delay With the Second Check?

Is there a delay with the passing of the next coronavirus stimulus package, which will likely include a second check for eligible Americans? According to Forbes, the stimulus check and $600 benefit extension may be delayed, but that could be in the best interest of many Americans.

The Senate is back in session from July 20 to August 7, and during that time, they will negotiate the details of a stimulus bill. The package on the table is the HEROES Act, which was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in mid-May. Now, the bill rests in the hands of the Senate. It must be signed by both the Senate and the White House in order to become law. At this time, there are many contradicting opinions on the details of the relief package.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hinted that there could be a $40,000 income cap when it comes to another round of checks, and this would vastly reduce the number of Americans eligible for a payment. As Heavy previously reported, however, an income cap aligns with McConnell’s goal of making the second round of checks more “targeted.”

Nancy Pelosi Has Voiced Opposition to the Income Cap

As Forbes points out, Nancy Pelosi is skeptical about imposing an income cap.

Market Watch reports Pelosi as saying that implementing an income cap excludes families making over $40,000 who “probably need assistance, again, depending on their family situation.”

Forbes wrote that these contradicting opinions could “complicate negotiations and delay the passage of a bill.”

The Timetable

Congress’ next recess is on August 7, which means that legislators have between July 20 and August 7, just over two weeks, to agree on the details of a stimulus package.

On Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi said that she will delay the August House recess if a consensus is not reached.

The Hill quoted Pelosi as saying, “We absolutely have to. We also have to come to an agreement. The timetable is the timetable of the American people.”

Along with negotiations over a second stimulus check, legislators will need to discuss providing aid to state and local governments, assistance to help schools cover the costs of reopening in ways that adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and another round of direct stimulus payments to individuals and families, reported The Hill.

On Monday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer suggested that passing a relief bill by the August recess may not happen. The Hill quoted him as saying, “[W]e hope that the Senate will act quickly with long-overdue action on the Heroes Act or other legislation to address the impacts of COVID-19 so the House can respond by the end of the week of July 27. Regardless, the House will return, if needed, to do its job whenever required to help Americans get through this crisis.”

If Congress is unable to hammer out the details of a stimulus package by August, then negotiations will continue in September.

