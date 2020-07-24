COVID-19 Study: People With Mild Cases Only Need to Isolate For 10 Days

A new study says people with mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 only need to isolate for 10 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study, which was published July 22 on the CDC website, found that most minor cases can generally “discontinue isolation and precaution 10 days after” the initial onset of symptoms. A patient must also have a normal temperature for at least 24 hours without the help of “fever-reducing medications,” the agency said.

Individuals will not need to retest before returning to work or other activities, the CDC outlined.

The study noted that people with “severe illness” could be infectious for up to 20 days, although a majority were no longer infectious after 10.

It reported that 88 percent of severe cases studied were clear after 10 days, while 95 percent were fine after 20.

People who do not develop symptoms don’t need to isolate after their first positive test result, researchers suggested.

The purpose of the study is to work toward ending “unnecessary isolation,” the agency wrote.

“These findings strengthen the justification for relying on a symptom based, rather than test-based strategy for ending isolation of these patients, so that persons who are by current evidence no longer infectious are not kept unnecessarily isolated and excluded from work or other responsibilities,” the study reads.

The document also acknowledged that the virus that causes COVID-19, called SARS-CoV-2, is still very new.

The CDC promised to continue to update its guidelines as new information develops.

“The recommendations below are based on the best information available in mid-July 2020 and reflect the realities of an evolving pandemic. Even for pathogens for which many years of data are available, it may not be possible to establish recommendations that ensure 100% of persons who are shedding replication-competent virus remain isolated,” it stated.

“CDC will continue to closely monitor the evolving science for information that would warrant reconsideration of these recommendations.”

The U.S. Has Surpassed 4 Million Coronavirus Cases

The United States on Thursday passed the four million mark of confirmed cases, according to CNN.

On Wednesday, roughly 59,600 people were hospitalized due to the virus, about “300 short of the country’s peak recorded in mid-April,” the outlet said, citing the Covid Tracking Project.

Johns Hopkins University reported that the U.S. officially reached 4,032,430 recorded cases and at least 144,167 deaths, CNN disclosed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on the other hand, lists on its website just over 3,950,000 confirmed cases and roughly 142,000 deaths.

The agency cited the seven-day average of new daily cases on July 22 a little over 70,000.

The White House Recently Ordered Hospitals to Bypass the CDC

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration ordered hospitals to send all coronavirus patient data to a central database in Washington instead of the CDC.

The announcement was posted on the Department of Health and Human Services website last Wednesday. It said the department will be gathering information on the patients in each hospital, as well as the number of open beds and ventilators, among other things, the Times said.

The Health and Human Services database will not be available to the public, NYT added.

President Donald Trump noted during a Tuesday press briefing that the pandemic will “get worse before it gets better,” Fox News said.

“It will get worse before it gets better,” he said, according to the outlet.“That’s something I don’t like saying but it is… As one family, we mourn every precious life that’s been lost. I pledge in their honor that we will develop a vaccine and we will defeat the virus.”

