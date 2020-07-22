COVID-19 Study: Infections are 10 Times Higher Than Reported in Certain Cities & States, CDC Says

Coronavirus cases across the country may be heavily underreported, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC released Tuesday a study attributing high numbers of undocumented cases to asymptomatic patients or those who did not require medical treatment. The survey, done in partnership with commercial labs, includes samples from Connecticut, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, South Florida, Utah and Western Washington State.

It found that the sites “likely” had more than 10 times the number of infections reported at a given time.

“The estimated number of infections, however, was much greater than the number of reported cases in all sites,” the agency wrote online. “The findings may reflect the number of persons who had mild or no illness or who did not seek medical care or undergo testing but who still may have contributed to ongoing virus transmission in the population.”

It features samples from people who had “blood specimens tested for reasons unrelated to COVID-19, such as a routine or sick visit,” according to the agency’s website.

One finding claimed that over 53,000 cases were reported in New York City by April 1 — but blood samples indicated otherwise. The study estimated that 642,000 people actually had the virus by the time, nearly 12 times higher.

The New York test surveyed 2,482 blood samples from residents living in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Kings County and Nassau County, the study reveals.

Louisiana, on the other hand, provided 1,184 samples from across the state for the first round.

The agency said just over 17,000 cases were reported in the state by April 8, but 267,000 people most likely had it, according to its website.

Utah’s infection rate was at least 11 times higher than what was reported by May 3, the agency continued.

It estimated that 47,000 people had the virus by that date and only 4,493 were reported.

The agency is aiming to test around 1,800 samples from each of the 10 areas approximately every 3-4 weeks, according to its site.

“Researchers are looking to see what percentage of peopel test4ed already have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and how that percentage changes over time in each area,” the website reads.

The results will be updated on the agency’s interactive website here.

As of Tuesday evening, Fox News reported that there was upwards of 3.8 million COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and over 141,000 deaths.

The Study was Released Less Than a Week After the White House Ordered Hospitals to Bypass the CDC

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration ordered hospitals to send all coronavirus patient data to a central database in Washington instead of the CDC.

The announcement was posted on the Department of Health and Human Services website last Wednesday. It said the department will be gathering information on the patients in each hospital, as well as the number of open beds and ventilators, among other things, the Times said.

The Health and Human Services database will not be available to the public, NYT added.

President Donald Trump noted during a Tuesday press briefing that the pandemic will “get worse before it gets better,” Fox News said.

“It will get worse before it gets better,” he said, according to the outlet.“That’s something I don’t like saying but it is… As one family, we mourn every precious life that’s been lost. I pledge in their honor that we will develop a vaccine and we will defeat the virus.”

