Inside Donald Trump & Mariano Rivera’s Longtime Friendship

Former Yankees legend Mariano Rivera continued to show his support for the president by attending Donald Trump‘s press briefing at the White House on July 23. Trump announced The Sandman’s presence by saying, “I have a very, very special person who loves children, who I think one of the greatest athletes of all time. A lot of people say the greatest pitcher of all time. Known as a relief pitcher who could’ve been whatever he wanted.”

Rivera’s name started trending on Twitter immediately following Trump’s introduction of him at the White House on Thursday, as many people were surprised to learn Rivera was such a big supporter of the president. However, Rivera and Trump have been close friends for years.

I think the plan is that when Trump starts struggling, Rivera comes in and takes over the briefing https://t.co/3KxpreRcgT — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 23, 2020

In July 2019, Rivera, who after retiring from baseball in 2013 went on to serve as co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, defended his support of Trump. “He was a friend of mine before he became president,” Rivera said during an appearance on Fox & Friends. “So because he’s president, I will turn my back on him? No. I respect him. I respect what he does, and I believe he’s doing the best for the United States of America.”

Rivera, who is originally from Panama, became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2015. He has also served on Trump’s Opioid Drug Abuse Commission.

Trump Presented Rivera With the Presidential Medal of Freedom In 2019

In September 2019, President Donald Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rivera, the 13-time All-Star who played all of his 19 seasons in the MLB with the Yankees. When Rivera received his medal, Trump discussed his “lethal” pitch and said, “It’s from God, it’s from God.”

During the ceremony in the White House’s East Room, Trump referred to Rivera as a prime example of the American Dream

“Throughout Mariano’s incredible career, he remained a humble man guided by a deep Christian faith that inspires everyone around him,” Trump said. “Mariano Rivera has made extraordinary contributions to American sports, culture, and society.”

Those in attendance during the Rivera’s medal ceremony included Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady Melania Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr, and Ivanka Trump.

Rivera Has Been Criticized For His Support of Trump’s Presidency

Congratulations to Mariano Rivera on unanimously being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame! Not only a great player but a great person. I am thankful for Mariano’s support of the Opioid Drug Abuse Commission and @FitnessGov. #EnterSandman #HOF2019💯 pic.twitter.com/reU1gKWHSQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019



Rivera continued to defend his support of Trump following a highly critical op-ed published by The Daily Beast.

In the article, reporter Robert Silverman stated that Rivera has “served at the pleasure of a racist president, taken part in thinly veiled propaganda on behalf of a far-right government in Israel, and gotten chummy with outright bigots and apocalyptic loons. None of this will be inscribed on his Hall of Fame plaque.”

The first ballplayer in Hall of Fame history to receive 100% of the votes said in response to Silverman’s religious comments, “When it comes to Israel, as a Christian, if my Savior Jesus Christ, he’s a Jew, okay? So how am I going to turn my back and say, ‘Oh, I won’t support Israel.”

