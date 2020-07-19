Lakers’ C Dwight Howard Says He Doesn’t Believe in Vaccinations: “I Don’t”

Lakers center Dwight Howard said he doesn’t believe in vaccinations.

Dwight Howard says he doesn't believe in vaccinations. "That's my personal opinion, but I don't." — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 19, 2020

Appearing on Instagram Live Sunday afternoon, a fan on Instagram asked him if he did and he said he didn’t. “That’s my personal opinion, but I don’t,” said Howard.

Howard is quite vocal about everything imaginable.

The coronavirus pandemic halted NBA basketball play on March 11.

Howard and the Lakers are one of 22 NBA Teams participating in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida after the NBA halted play on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakers currently sit at 49-14 and in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Howard, 34, was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic and is averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest for the purple and gold in second stint with the Lakers this season. Dwight Howard is an 8-time NBA All Star, Howard is an Olympic gold medalist, five-time NBA All-Defensive Team member, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award recipient and an NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner.

Howard has been vocal during his trip to the Orlando bubble. “Let’s not forget why we’re here,” he said.

“We’re going to use our platform to discuss the things that we want to talk about, not the entertainment of masks and who’s not wearing it. But I do appreciate people wanting to know. But that is something that is still been on my mind. Despite us being here, what’s going on in our world around us. We’re not going to allow anything to distract us from the topics that needs to be discussed.”

He also is upset that the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor are still free. “They’re out there living their best life,” he said yesterday.

“And I think, instead of worrying about if I have my mask on or not, I think that’s something that we should be discussing. Why haven’t these people been brought in? Why haven’t they’ve been charged with anything, or even arrested for what they’ve done? So, instead of the topics being about, you know, who’s not wearing the mask in the bubble, who was at the DJ party, who wasn’t — all these things seem entertaining, but we’re not going to forget about what’s going on around our world.”

Earlier this week, Howard revealed that someone called the NBA’s anonymous tip hotline and reported that he didn’t wear a mask. “Someone told on me,” Howard said on Instagram Live.