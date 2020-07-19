Why Are Flags Half Staff? See State Proclamations for July 19

Why are flags half-staff this Sunday, July 19? A number of states have proclamations in place from sunrise to sunset on Saturday or Sunday. These are honoring people who have served their state or country and are no longer with us. Many states are also still honoring Rep. John Lewis, who passed away on July 17. Here’s a look at the people being honored this weekend by lowered flags across the country.

Trump Lowered the Flags to Half Staff on Saturday in Honor of John Lewis & Some States Are Keeping Their Flags Lowered

On Saturday, July 18, flags across the nation were lowered to half staff in honor of John Lewis, who died on July 17. This was a one-day proclamation that ended at sunset.

Trump wrote in his proclamation:

As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service of Representative John Lewis, of Georgia, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions through July 18, 2020. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half‑staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this eighteenth day of July, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.

A number of states will continue to fly their flags at half-staff in honor of Rep. John Lewis, even though the nationwide mandate is over.

Connecticut is lowering flags to half-staff until the day of his interment.

is lowering flags to half-staff until the day of his interment. New Jersey will continue to fly flags at half-staff through the day of his interment.

will continue to fly flags at half-staff through the day of his interment. Rhode Island will fly flags at half-staff in his honor through the day of his interment.

will fly flags at half-staff in his honor through the day of his interment. Virginia will fly flags at half-staff in his honor through the day of his interment.

will fly flags at half-staff in his honor through the day of his interment. North Carolina will fly flags at half-staff in his honor through sunset on July 20.

will fly flags at half-staff in his honor through sunset on July 20. Iowa will fly flags at half-staff in his honor through sunset on July 20.

will fly flags at half-staff in his honor through sunset on July 20. Additional states may also be lowering their flags for Lewis and Heavy will add those as they are known.

Additional proclamations are also in place in some states, which is why you may see flags lowered to half staff on Sunday, July 19 too.

States Are Lowering Their Flags in Honor of Those No Longer with Us

Yesterday the wildland fire community lost pilot Bryan Boatman in a helicopter crash as he was supporting the #PollesFire in Arizona. All of us with @waDNR_fire are thinking of Bryan’s family, friends and coworkers and wish them peace. Rest easy brother. #DRI pic.twitter.com/CwEzSkDtnM — George Geissler (@george_geissler) July 8, 2020

In Arizona, flags are flying at half-staff on July 19 in memory of Bryan Boatman, a helicopter pilot who died in a crash on July 8 while helping with the Polles Fire in Gila County.

Illinois state facilities are lowering their flags for the victims of COVID-19. Flags are being flown at half-staff in remembrance of “All who have perished from COVID-19 in the Land of Lincoln,” reads Gov. JB Pritzker’s statement. The proclamation was first declared on April 17.

In Minnesota, flags at state facilities are flown at half staff on the 19th of every month in honor of all the residents who have been lost to COVID-19.

In New Jersey, all state flags and U.S. flags are being flown at half-staff in New Jersey indefinitely in memory of the people who have lost their lives to the coronavirus outbreak. The proclamation was placed by Gov. Philip D. Murphy on April 3 and is still ongoing.