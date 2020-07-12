WATCH: ‘Florida Karen’ Goes Viral After Calling Black Woman ‘Good Little Slave’ For Wearing Mask

“Florida Karen” is going viral for calling a black woman a “good little slave” for wearing a face mask while boarding a public bus, according to TMZ.

Meg Charleton posted about the July 9 encounter on Instagram and Twitter. The interaction took place at a bus stop in Pasco County, Florida, she explained, which requires face coverings.

Charleton uploaded a video of the fallout after the woman invoked the slur, with the caption, “Just got told to be ‘a good little slave.’ As I was getting on the bus because I put my mask on. #KarenOfTheDay then claims she Mexican. Seriously whAt the fuck.”

Just got told to be “a good little slave.” As I was getting on the bus because I put my mask on. #KarenOfTheDay then claims she Mexican. Seriously whAt the fuck. pic.twitter.com/LjtELjUICj — This.Is.Meg (@ThisIsMeg2) July 9, 2020

In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old wrote that she and an unknown woman with three children were waiting at the stop. When Charleton put on her mask to board the bus, the woman criticized her by calling her “a slave.”

Although the beginning of the altercation is not shown, Charleton is heard asking the woman to confirm if she just referred to her as the slur.

“You just told me, ‘Be a good little slave,” she says. “You’re telling me, a woman of color, to be a good little slave?

The stranger then doubles down on her response, saying, “You’re wearing your mask like all the rest of the slaves out here.”

The video has since gone viral and been re-posted to numerous social media accounts. Charleton’s Twitter video has over 11,000 views.

Many on Twitter have dubbed the woman as “Florida Karen,” condemning her ignorance.

Florida 'Karen' calls black woman a 'good little slave' for putting on a mask – and claims it's fine for her to say that because she's Mexican pic.twitter.com/R07XVxLYON — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) July 12, 2020

The term “Karen” emerged as an insult for “white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring,” Newsone writes.

‘Florida Karen’ Defended Her Use of the Word ‘Slave,’ Citing Mexican Heritage

If she is Mexican calling someone a slave should be just as offensive to her! And she’s got three kids with her. Smh — This.Is.Meg (@ThisIsMeg2) July 9, 2020

The woman is heard on the video saying, “I’m a woman of colour too. I’m a Mexican woman of colour,” when pressed by Charleton about her use of the term “slave.”

Charleton then tells the woman that is not an excuse and that her language was offensive.

The video concludes with “Karen” claiming, “we’re all human, there’s no such thing as a different race” before the two women board the bus.

Pasco County Issued an Executive Order in June Requiring Citizens to Use Face Coverings

According to Unilad, the order was given by by Pasco County Administrator Dan Biles and requires the use of “face coverings while indoors at a public business or county government facility” in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As U.S. cases continue to skyrocket, with at least 132,200 deaths, according to a New York Times database, states like New York, California, Delaware and New Jersey have announced statewide mask requirements, USA Today reported.

NorthJersey.com disclosed Wednesday that New Jersey is now requiring face masks to be worn while in groups outdoors.

The executive order also changed outdoor dining rules, allowing restaurants with the ability to open 50% percent of their wall space to the outdoors to open, the outlet added.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an order effective April 17 requiring the use of face masks when in a public place and when unable to maintain social distance, USA Today explained.

