Geraldo Rivera: Trump Is ‘Brave’ To Address Ghislaine Maxwell’s Arrest

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera became a top-trending Twitter topic on Wednesday after he said President Donald Trump was “brave” to address the arrest of accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. With more than 23,000 mentions, Rivera’s name was the No. 2 most discussed topic.

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire earlier this month and has been accused of aiding Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls. She was charged with six federal crimes, including, sex trafficking, enticement of a minor, and perjury. Judge Alison Nathan denied Maxwell bail, meaning she will remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, until her following court date, set for July 2021.

“When asked, @realDonaldTrump said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well. With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics,” he tweeted. The message sparked a conversation on the Internet, with thousands of netizens weighing in.

This wasn’t the first time Rivera spoke out about Maxwell. When the British socialite was denied bail on July 14, he tweeted that Maxwell maintains her innocence and said her alleged crimes happened “a quarter-century ago.”

“Hate #ghislanemaxwell all you want, allegations of her loathsome crimes depict events that happened a quarter century ago,” he tweeted. “She denies all & has not fled US & not going to leave now that she’s purchased estate in New Hampshire. Despise her, but under law she should get bail.”

Rivera Faces Backlash on Twitter

Some of the people discussing Rivera were criticizing his tweet. This included actor Michael Rapaport, who had one of the most popular responses to Rivera. He shared a video of himself discussing if Trump will pardon Maxwell as he did with Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Trump’s who was spared 40 months in prison sentence after the president commuted his sentence.

“Will D***stain Donald Trump pardon the pimp Ghislaine Maxwell like he pardoned Rickety Roger Stone? He ‘wishes her well.’ An alleged child sex trafficker who is in prison RIGHT NOW,” Rappaport wrote.

Ever since I called him an apologist for the Iranian regime, @geraldorivera has blocked me. So I had to go over to my fake account to see why he was trending and oh boy…. pic.twitter.com/e0hyANajyZ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 22, 2020

This is the second time in two weeks that Geraldo Rivera has publicly signaled support for Ghislaine Maxwell. Hmm. https://t.co/zc3DHzGd10 — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 22, 2020

What Trump Said About Maxwell

As noted by Mediaite, Trump responded to a question about Maxwell when asked by New York Post reporter Steven Nelson at White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. During his 15-second response, he wished her well twice.

Even though the press conference was supposed to be about the coronavirus pandemic, Nelson has been known to ask off-topic questions, like when he inquired if Trump would pardon Netflix’s Tiger King star Joe Exotic.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison. A lot of people want to know if she’s going to turn in powerful me, and I know you’ve talked in the past about Prince Andrew and you criticized Bill Clinton’s behavior,” Nelson said. “Do you feel that she’s going to turn in powerful men? How do you see that working out?”

“I don’t know. I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said.

“I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” he continued. “But I wish her well. Whatever it is. Just don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew. Not aware of it.”

Trump’s warm comments about Maxwell left some people uncomfortable, including those on the right, as noted by The Daily Beast.

