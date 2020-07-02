Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested on ‘Epstein-Related’ Charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein whose accusers say was instrumental in helping find and groom underage girls for his alleged sex crimes has been arrested by the FBI, according to News 4 New York.

Maxwell’s whereabouts have been unknown for some time, but according to News 4 the FBI told them that the British heiress and socialite was arrested in New Hampshire on charges related to Epstein, and will make an appearance in federal court Thursday.

Epstein killed himself in a jail cell last July after being arrested on federal charges, accused of exploiting dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s. Many well-known and powerful men orbited Epstein’s circles, including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

This is a developing story.