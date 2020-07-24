Tropical Storm Hanna: See Live Radar Maps & the Projected Path

Tropical Storm Hanna, the latest storm of the 2020 hurricane season, has formed. Where is the storm now and where is it heading? Read on to see live radar and maps of the storm, along with a map of its projected future path. Experts are currently predicting the storm may strengthen to a hurricane before it makes landfall.

Live Streams, Trackers & Radars for Tropical Storm Hanna

This first live radar is from Windy.com. This radar is very helpful for tracking the storm’s location. You can press the + button on the right-side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.

Note that depending on your browser, you might not see the storm right away. You might need to click on the map and pull the map up to see the storm:

Google has a storm tracker here for tracking Hanna. It’s also embedded below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button to see the storm’s track. (Some browsers will show a far-away view despite the settings, but zooming in will allow you to see the map in full.) This map will update automatically.

Another live storm tracker, from NowCoast at NOAA.gov, is here. A screenshot is below, since this map can’t be embedded.

Hanna’s Projected Path

Below is a map from the National Hurricane Center showing the storm’s projected path.

As of 4 p.m. Central, Hanna was becoming better organized. It’s located 195 miles east of Corpus Christi, 195 miles east-northeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, according to the NOAA. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving west or 275 degrees at 10 mph. The storm’s minimum central pressure is 999 MB or 29.5 inches.

The NOAA wrote:

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Hanna was located near latitude 27.3 North, longitude 94.3 West. Hanna is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this motion should continue through Saturday morning. A gradual turn toward the west-southwest is expected Saturday night and that motion should continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, center of Hanna should make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area Saturday afternoon or early evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast for the next 24 hours, and Hanna is expected to become a hurricane before the cyclone makes landfall. Steady to rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)

from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches) based on nearby oil rig reports.

A hurricane warning has been issued from Baffin Bay north to Mesquite Bay, Texas. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the mouth of the Rio Grande to Baffin Bay, Texas, and from Mesquite Bay to San Luis Pass, Texas.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area by Saturday afternoon, according to NOAA. Tropical storm conditions could be felt by tonight or Saturday morning. Hanna could produce five to 10 inches of rain through Sunday night in portions of south Texas and into some Mexican states. Upper Texas and Louisiana coasts may get three to five inches of rain.

