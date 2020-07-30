Herman Cain Went to a Trump Rally in Oklahoma Before COVID-19 Diagnosis

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate, died at the age of 74 after being diagnosed with and hospitalized for COVID-19. Weeks before Cain was hospitalized for the novel coronavirus, he attended Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Earlier this month, as news spread that Cain was hospitalized due to COVID-19-related complications, Calabrese acknowledged that many would look to Trump’s rally in Oklahoma as the place where Cain contracted the virus. Cain attended the rally two weeks prior to his hospitalization. On Cain’s website, he wrote, “We honestly have no idea where he contracted it. I realized people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona, where cases are spiking. I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We’ll never know.”

In a statement on Cain’s website, Dan Calabrese confirmed his passing on July 30. In the post, he wrote, “We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.” Cain was hospitalized on July 1 and died almost one month later.

Cain Posted a Photo at Trump’s Rally in Tulsa, in Which He Was Not Wearing a Mask

In support of President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cain posted a photo from the event on Twitter, writing, “Here’s just a few of the #BlackVoicesForTrump at tonight’s rally! Having a fantastic time!” In the photo, Cain was not wearing a mask, nor were any of the other people posing for the photo. Even in the background of the picture, only one person can be seen wearing a mask over his mouth and nose to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.

While Cain and the others photographed do not appear to be holding face masks, it is possible that they had masks nearby that they took off for the sake of the photo. According to Forbes, however, the rally was criticized by health officials due to an apparent lack of mask-wearing and social distancing from the attendees.

The Washington Post reported that, hours before Trump’s rally in Tulsa began, 6 staff on-site tested positive for COVID-19. It is unclear if Cain came in contact with any of them. Following Cain’s positive COVID-19 test results, it was also reported that he had not come in direct contact with President Trump.

Cain’s Age & Cancer History Made Him High-Risk for COVID-19 Complications

In his tribute post to Cain, Calabrese reflected on Herman’s age and medical history, explaining the contributing factors that put him at risk for COVID-19-related complications. He wrote, “Herman was 74. Although he was basically pretty healthy in recent years, he was still in a high-risk group because of his history with cancer. We all prayed so hard every day. We knew the time would come when the Lord would call him home, but we really liked having him here with us, and we held out hope he’d have a full recovery.” Cain was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2006.

