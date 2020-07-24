Hurricane Douglas: See Live Radar Maps & the Projected Path

Hurricane Douglas is quickly approaching the main Hawaiian Islands. Where is the storm now and where is it heading? Read on to see live radar and maps of the storm, along with a map of its projected future path. Experts are currently predicting the storm may strengthen to a hurricane before it makes landfall.

This first live radar is from Windy.com. This radar is very helpful for tracking the storm’s location. You can press the + button on the right-side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.

Note that depending on your browser, you might not see the storm right away. You might need to click on the map and pull the map up to see the storm:

Google has a storm tracker here for tracking Hurricane Douglas. It’s also embedded below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button to see the storm’s track. (Some browsers will show a far-away view despite the settings, but zooming in will allow you to see the map in full.) This map will update automatically. Douglas is the hurricane on the far left of the map. You may need to click and hold the map to move it to center more on Douglas, depending on your browser.

Another live storm tracker, from NowCoast at NOAA.gov, is here.

Douglas’ Projected Path

Below is a map from the National Hurricane Center showing the storm’s projected path.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Douglas is at 17.0 N, 143.5 W and about 785 miles ESE of Hilo, Hawaii, and about 985 miles ESE of Honolulu, Hawaii. It has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and it’s moving WNW (295 degrees) at 18 mph. The minimum central pressure is 967 MB or 28.56 inches.

A hurricane watch is issued for the Big Island of Hawaii and for Maui County, which includes Maui, Lanai, Molokai, and Kahoolawe, NHC reported.

NHC noted:

At 1100 AM HST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Douglas was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 143.5 West. Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h). This motion is expected to continue for the next two days, followed by a slight decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the west. On the forecast track, Douglas will be near the main Hawaiian Islands on Sunday and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Douglas is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Gradual and steady weakening is expected to continue through the weekend. However, Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength when it nears the islands. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).The estimated minimum central pressure is 967 mb (28.56 inches).

The main hazards from Douglas are anticipated to be hurricane winds, which could start affecting the Big Island by late Saturday night into Sunday. Tropical storm conditions might start being felt by Saturday evening. Maui County might start feeling hurricane conditions by Sunday.

Large surf swells are possible and could affect parts of the Hawaiian Islands by Saturday, NHC reported. Heavy rainfall is also anticipated, with some areas getting six to 10 inches (with totals of up to 15 inches possible.)

