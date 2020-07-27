Jamie Samuelsen, Detroit Sports Radio Veteran, Has Colon Cancer

Jamie Samuelsen has been a staple of Detroit sports radio for nearly a quarter of a century and on July 27, he made a major announcement on his show, Jamie & Stoney: he has colon cancer, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Samuelsen revealed that he first got the diagnosis nearly two years ago and that co-hosting the show 97.1 The Ticket has allowed him to keep some measure of normal.

However, he is now using the news of his battle with cancer to encourage men and women over 50 to get colonoscopies and his announcement has led to an outpouring of love and support.

